GRTV News - Nintendo thinks it can shorten development time for its games

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Nintendo and a recent comment that their CEO has made, basically we're seeing ballooning development costs and development time happening across the entire games industry but Nintendo thinks, as Nintendo always does being an innovator, thinks that they can actually get away with shorter development, which would mean obviously more games coming out and a more rapid rate because they take less time to make, but yeah that's basically the extent of it so let's dive on in and see what CEO Shintaro Furukawa has to say, so Nintendo we believe it is possible to develop game software with shorter development, CEO Shintaro Furukawa is aware that development costs will likely rise for Switch 2 potentially leading to fewer and more expensive games, so yeah we're all aware the gaming industry is facing a bit of a crisis when it comes to big titles, back in the day we get some really massive games every month but now the release lists are looking pretty empty, many games take so long to develop that they skip whole console generations, no main The Elder Scrolls or Grand Theft Auto titles came to PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, even though it used to be common for entire trilogies to be released for the same format such as Gears of War or Mass Effect, it's also worth saying as well that there's been no Elder Scrolls or Grand Theft Auto in the Xbox Series X, XS and the PS5 generation yet, we are expecting Grand Theft Auto to come next year but by then we're sort of like in the in the later stages of the generation and the Elder Scrolls doesn't seem likely this generation at all either, but anyway this also affects Nintendo which has just released Switch 2, during a Q&A session for investors one participant expressed concern about increased development costs for Switch 2 titles which could lead to fewer and more expensive games potentially resulting in a decline in the number of players, Nintendo CEO Shintaro Furukawa acknowledged the concern and explained that it is something they have considered and are trying to address and he says, recent game software development has become larger in scale and longer in duration resulting in higher development costs, the game business has always been at a high risk business and we recognize that rising development costs are increasing that risk, our development teams are devising various ways to maintain our traditional approach to creating games amidst the increasing scale and length of developments, we believe it is important to make the necessary investments for more efficient development, one way they want to approach the problem is by simply shortening development times although Furukawa does not give any specific examples, we also believe it is possible to develop game software with shorter development periods that still offer consumers a sense of novelty, we see this as one potential solution to the concern about rising development costs and software prices and we will explore it from various angles within the company, shorter development times would be welcome but what do you think, is it possible to achieve it with the same quality or will Nintendo and their fans also have to learn to live with unreasonably long development times?So yes, Nintendo's looking to curb the way the industry is trending, I think, I personally, I mean it's hard to say what goes on behind closed doors and developers all around the world but I'm of the mindset that like with many movies, game budgets are probably too extreme these days for what they offer, many of them anyway, I would say that it's also somewhat similar for the way, how long it takes to make these games, I'm sure there's a more efficient way to do things, there'll be people that say differently and obviously there's a lot of stress that gets pushed on these developers from executives and the publishers and whatnot to, you know, deliver a very specific type of product but you have to look at it sometimes and say, you know, some games are costing hundreds of millions of pounds to make, you know, why is it taking, why is it costing so much and why is it taking so long to make these games, surely there's a way that we can, you know, we can get around that, maybe make a game that's instead of, you know, instead of a game being 30 hours long, let's make it 22 hours long and, you know, reduce the development time by probably like a good year or something like that, you know, cut the cost by another sort of eight, like 50, 60 million or something. I just look at the games industry at the moment the way that it's ballooned and it feels a bit like the housing market in a way where, you know, you look at prices of houses back in like 1990, you look at them today and they've gone in certain places, in many places around the world, they've gone up an extortionate amount and obviously inflation and the way that the financial market works, all these things play into it but you have to look at it at the same time and go, surely there's a way that we can get around this stuff, surely there's a way that we can go in a different direction and get around it because it's getting to the point where it's incredibly unsustainable for the games industry and the only way that these big publishers can hit and deliver annual schedules packed with releases is to have so many developers into their portfolio that they can have, you know, one developer working on one project for five years and then and know that there are countless other developers on the same sort of timeline but in staggered sort of periods. So, yeah, I think there's definitely a conversation that needs to be had about this and a way that we, you know, the games industry can change a little bit because right now, again, it is becoming unsustainable and, you know, considering where we were again 15 years ago or something like that, some of these games as well from 15 years ago, they still hold up today very, very well so something's happened behind the scenes that obviously needs to potentially be looked at but, I don't know, let us know what you think about it in the comments below.