Mists of Pandaria Livestream and overview video 1

Expansion To show you what this expansion is all about, and entice newcomers as well as veterans who long ago retired from Azeroth to take the plunge and jump back in, we're taking a ragged crew on a trip to Pandaria to find inner peace and kick outer butt.
Hello everyone and welcome to a very special video where we rekindle our relationship with World of Warcraft through the launch of Mists of Pandaria Classic. With us we have my friend Lasse, as well as a very special team consisting of Twitch streamers Gusu and Annie Fuchsia, as well as YouTuber Johnny Gill.
"Say hello to everyone, guys.Hey guys! My name is Gusu, I am a Twitch streamer focusing mainly on MMOs and a lot of World of Warcraft.Hey, I'm Johnny."
"I started off streaming Mists of Pandaria, which is actually really cool and it gives the expansion a very special place in my heart.And I have played the game ever since vanilla and through all of the expansions and I'm still playing to this day.I'm very excited to see what the expansion has to offer.So, obviously what we'll be showcasing you today is how one would get back into the swing of things by revisiting the continent of Pandaria."
"What's your relationship with this particular expansion?Mists of Pandaria was the time where I think my girlfriend almost left me because I became a full-blown Alto-holic.I ended up with every class on max level in Pandaria. I really loved it.Honestly, logging in though and checking out my spells, I have forgotten a lot of these things."
"It feels like a whole different game in a way, so it's nostalgic in a special way.And Johnny, you're our tank, aren't you?Yeah, because I think even if I play DPS or a healer, I will probably by mistake pull, so I might as well survive it.Yeah, exactly. So you don't yell at me when I pull."
"I normally play Warrior and Rogue, but I figured since we're playing Mob, I might as well give it a try.And I actually played Mob Remix and I quite liked Monk in that one, even though that was a bit of a different experience.And the Monk class, right? It's a Brewmaster, which is a tank, and a Mistweaver that is hybrid healing, and Windwalker, which is a DPS."
"It's quite cool to see a new class that can do all three things.But I do seem to recall that people really liked the Monk also back around launch time.They did. Also, it was the first non-hero class to be introduced into World of Warcraft.Because the first one was Death Knight, obviously."
"Yes, and that was a hero class, I think they called it.Oh, that's a hero class.Yes.Oh, there's a cutscene.There's a cutscene as well."
"But not like a full CG cutscene.No, an in-game cutscene.It has charisma, though. I like that. It's nice.This is very interesting."
"Also very beautiful. I'm seeing the cherry blossom trees, I think.And the architecture as well.It's a lot brighter than I remember it being, which is great.It's such a lush terrain."
"There's even seven zones just like this, filled to the brim with Southeast Asian inspirations.I'll savor exploring them all over again.I've spoken to the king and he sent me to the airship.I assume it's the airship I can see."
"Skyfire gunship.Skyfire gunship, yes.I felt like as the tank that it was my responsibility to go ahead and clear the island.So right now I'm shooting down things."
"I'm clearing the path for you.It's actually pretty crazy. It's very graphic for being World of Warcraft.Sure.Mowing down the horde."
"So I actually did this starter area a lot of times back in the original MOP beta.Because I wanted to essentially speedrun.I was going for a server-first level 90.And I actually succeeded."
"For the viewers watching, you can actually play.You can create your monk right now.Because the prepatch is available as you're watching.You can actually complete the whole starting area for the pandaren as well."
"That's the starting area for the pandaren.The monk class in and of itself.All of that is available right now through the prepatch.So you can get a monk up to speed basically."
"Johnny, can you perhaps start by elaborating a bit.You gave us a little bit of a teaser beforehand about your...I don't want to say obsessive.You can call me obsessive. That's fair."
"Okay, good. So your obsessive relationship with Mists of Pandaria as an expansion in general.I think just... I became first and foremost an alcoholic.I just really wanted every class at max level.Because I thought they had very distinct designs."
"And then when I got deeper into it, I thought the raids were really cool.And then it became all about collecting all of the tier sets.Because I thought they were kind of cool.Something that's quite interesting about Mists of Pandaria is that..."
"That's when they introduced challenge dungeons.Which was the precursor of Mythical Aspects.I feel like in that regard, in terms of the more hardcore players.Challenge dungeons was a big reason for people to try harder."
"Because there was never really a big reason for people to do 5-man content.Outside of heroics and farming. It was chill.Offering a versatile experience in many different avenues.The more types of players you can welcome in, the better."
"It's a tad bit of a graphical uplift as well.You can tell that this is visually, aesthetically in a better place.Than Cataclysm was.I remember one of the things that really got me hooked in the beginning of the expansion."
"If I remember correctly, you would get a dragon egg.You could pick a color.And then you had to nurture for it.You had to take care of it."
"And then ultimately it would hatch into these amazing sky-themed dragons.Which I just thought was the coolest thing ever.Well, isn't this actually a good place for us to go dungeoning now?So as you can see, there are plenty of reasons to grab your friends."
"And re-explore Pandaria through the Mists of Pandaria.Remember, the pre-patch is already live.Where you can explore some parts of what we've been showing you here today.See you on the next adventure."
