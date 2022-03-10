GRTV News - Game Pass described as harmful by Arkane founder

The subscription service is regarded as the best deal in gaming for consumers, but perhaps not for the industry.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're gonna be talking a little bit about Game Pass and I think the reason we're gonna talk about today is because it's I think it's most topical it's ever been to talk about Game Pass as of right now following the massive Microsoft layoffs last week. So basically the thing that's happened is that Arkane's founder or one of Arkane's founders has come out and basically said that Game Pass is unsustainable and harmful. Talking mainly about how it's gonna how it does affect the games industry and the sort of precedent it sets despite the fact that it is without question the probably the best deal that consumers can currently find in the game sector. So let's take a look and see exactly what's going on we'll talk more about after. So Arkane founder goes after Game Pass unsustainable and harmful in the wake of major layoffs at Microsoft he's calling that Xbox Game Pass is a broken unsustainable model. The founder of Arkane Studios has launched a scathing critique of Game Pass on social media following last week's wave of layoffs at Microsoft. He argues that Game Pass is an unsustainable business model that has been damaging the industry for over a decade thanks to Microsoft's seemingly bottomless wallet but warns that once the money dries up reality will catch up. Cotto Antonio goes on to explain that Game Pass simply cannot continue to exist alongside traditional game sales. I think Game Pass is an unsustainable model that has it been increasingly damaging the industry for a decade subsized by Microsoft's infinite money but at some point reality has to hit it has to hit. I don't think Game Pass can coexist with other models so either kill everyone else or give up. And he's not alone Michael Dow's publishing director at Larian Baldur's Gate 3 echoed his concerns. While he admits Game Pass might help reduce risk for smaller developers the bigger question is what happens when that money is no longer there. Both he and Cotto Antonio argue that the model doesn't suit premium day one titles only really works for older back catalogue games. Dow's also notes he prefers Sony's lifecycle management approach. So what happens when all that money runs out? It's the most vocal concern in my network and one of the main economic reasons people I know haven't shifted to its business model. The infinite money thing has never made sense. The criticism doesn't stop there on gaming forums like ResetEra users have also voiced frustration. One commenter writes Game Pass costs people jobs and argues it trains players to be cheap and that might be the real crux of the matter. While consumers love the low price and instant access Game Pass goes directly against the grain of ballooning development cost in an era where AAA games cost more than ever to make. So what do you think about Game Pass smart consumer model or slow death for premium game development? Now I will agree and I will say that I don't think Game Pass necessarily is a great model for the future of video games for the simple reason that I don't actually really understand how it makes as much money as it does. Game Pass doesn't have hundreds of millions of subscribers it has I think around somewhere around 30 million and it hasn't really gone anywhere from that figure in years. It's steadily been increasing but like very very steadily so it's not exactly like it's growing at such an extortionate rate that you go oh all of these day one exclusives that they're bringing to the service are clearly doing something for its numbers and that's showing that you know it's working in a growth mindset. It's kind of not quite plateaued but it's it's the increase has been slowing to such an extent that it feels like we're almost at that plateau for Game Pass. So I do think that it's unsustainable in that regards because obviously the reason why a lot of these games get their day one releases outside of the Xbox Game Studios family which is a different thing entirely is because Microsoft has a lot of money to throw around and obviously Microsoft being a trillion dollar corporation you know there you don't get to be worth as much as Microsoft is without you know by making poor financial decisions like for example buying exclusivity for games that don't really give you anything or a whole deal of growth in return. That being said it's difficult to you know some again some of the the forum posts have been picked out in the post talk about you know it trains players to be cheap. You can't blame it on the consumers. Games cost so much money these days and you can say ballooning development costs but you know if Sandfall Interactive can make Claire Obscure Expedition 33 relatively cheaply and with a small development team because they have a clear focus vision you know efficient workflow good management then you can't look at it and say oh it's because games cost too much money you know like we look at Battlefield which is supposedly is gonna cost over 400 million dollars to make at the moment like you can't blame that ballooning cost and the way that game is shaped out and say oh it's consumers fault for not wanting to buy games. No. Game Pass is there. Someone has made it and put it out there and consumers will have the right to buy it and it is a great deal for anyone. Anyone that ever comes to the games and you know any new players whether on PC or whether they're you know they picked up an Xbox the first thing I would always recommend is say pick up a copy or pick up a subscription to Game Pass and it sounds silly you know to have a subscription but it's the best deal you possibly can so you can't blame it on consumers one bit because it's such an it's such a ridiculously good deal to not to not take but that being said I think it does you know bring up some other issues with the games industry in the way that everything's going I think there needs to be a big look particularly at AAA in the way things are going because almost like movies in the same way actually entertainment as a whole has ballooned so so much that you look at some films with like a budget of over 200 million like where's all the money gone you know who where on earth is has hundreds of millions of dollars gone you know and that's the same thing that's happening now with games as well I think so I think you know Game Pass I do think it's unsustainable but I think it's unsustainable for the fact that that Microsoft one day we'll go we you know this isn't really showing the the level of rewards we were hoping from for it and well you know a decision needs to be made but I don't think it's necessarily unsustainable for the games industry as a whole I just think it's unsustainable for Microsoft and you're gonna see the change happen in the future there you know people don't have to launch their games on Microsoft that's another thing that's worth mentioning on Microsoft on Game Pass they just do it because Microsoft offers them a big fat check or you know the opportunity to reach a you know a player base that's 30 million strong you know this up this there's reasons why people do it but it's not a it's not mandatory you don't have to launch a game on Game Pass so I don't think necessarily the Game Pass is is is unsustainable I don't think it's harmful I think it's unsustainable for Microsoft but I think that the it more sort of highlights other reasons and issues that are desperately plaguing video game industry entertainment industry as a whole we need to figure out a way to make these things cheaper and do them you know in a more efficient manner method that means making smaller games more you know sort of concise games not too sure but there needs to be a I think a look at the way things are handled because right now the direction is going is unsustainable but yeah let's know you think about it in the comments below