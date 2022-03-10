GRTV News - Squid Game creator reveals original finale plan

Would this Squid Game ending have been better than what we got?
"Without further ado though today, we're talking Squid Game, now I know that the gaming world has been sort of overtaken by news of Xbox and Microsoft's layoffs lately but I thought we'd try and focus on something perhaps a bit more positive, perhaps shift the conversation over from gaming into technology, sorry into entertainment, technology we rarely ever do here as you probably know and as I'm just getting back into the swing of things as well as I've been away for a couple of weeks, I thought it would be exciting to talk about Squid Game. The finale has aired, the final episode of the Squid Game career series has happened, we know of course this isn't the end for the Squid Game franchise but apparently the end of the series could have ended very differently, so if you want to be completely unspoiled you shouldn't be here because essentially I'm going to be going over the spoilers. As we know Gi-hun died at the end of Squid Game season 3 to save the baby that was born midway through the season, he then left a bunch of money behind that was left to his daughter who was visited by the front man who also left the baby with his brother who also had a bunch of money from winning the games, winning as the baby technically won, but in any case that was sort of the end, but the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has since said that the last episode could have been quite different as he initially planned it, so he said to the Hollywood Reporter and I quote, I don't know if I can call it an original ending but in the beginning I had a vague idea about how I would end the story, and back then it was having Gi-hun end the game in one way or another and leave alive and go see his daughter in America, so originally I thought the person who witnesses the American recruiter woman would be Gi-hun, so at the end as well the front man sees Cate Blanchett in a cameo appearance recruiting in the same way that the original recruiter did by playing Jackie, which is the game where they slam cards into the floor, but as I began writing the story and as I began to think more and more about what do I want to deliver with this ending of the story and also what should Gi-hun's journey be and what should his destination be, I was witnessing more and more what was happening around the world and I thought it was more fitting for Gi-hun to send this powerful and impactful message to the world and that should be how the story comes to a close, so he also said that he sees the world getting worse and worse and that perhaps these sacrifices such as Gi-hun's are things that need to be made in order for the world to get a bit better. The ending has been met with sort of a mixed response I would say, some people do like it, some people are a bit more lukewarm on it, and so it's interesting to see that there was initially a pretty different route because having Gi-hun alive would have pleased some fans at least who did want him to survive through both of the games that he takes part in. Would you have rather seen him survive?Would you have rather seen a bit of a different ending, perhaps more of the revolution style ending that we see teased in season 2?