To overcome the saboteur-led recent disastrous launch.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about MindsEye because, well, Leslie Benzies has said something else that has drawn a headline. Basically he has come out, Leslie Benzies being the leading people over at Build A Rocket Boy and sort of, you know, an ex-GTA legend, he's come out and basically said that MindsEye failed because saboteurs got hold of the game and that because of this he intends to relaunch it and give it a second sort of go at life. Quite an interesting thing to say but considering the state of MindsEye, there'd need to be a lot of saboteurs involved I would say to deliver a game in the state of MindsEye. But yeah, before we get into the sort of thoughts, let's just dive in and take a look at what's actually happening. So yeah, MindsEye to relaunch, Benzies blames saboteurs. With the relaunch in the works and morale at an all-time low, the future of Build A Rocket Boy hangs in the balance. So the biggest flop of the year so far? That would be MindsEye, the debut game from Build A Rocket Boy and former Grand Theft Auto legend Leslie Benzies. Hyped in some circles as a potential GTA killer, it instead became one of the worst reviewed games of the year and was widely considered shockingly unfinished at launch. In a recent internal video meeting, Benzies reportedly defended the game and claimed the failed launch was the result of both internal and external saboteurs. This echoes earlier comments from his colleagues who alleged that someone had paid people to deliberately spread negativity about MindsEye. According to IGN, and this is what they say, Build A Rocket Boy sources told IGN that Benzies finally addressed staff following the release of MindsEye in a brief video call yesterday, July 2nd. So this was actually on Wednesday. According to two people present who asked not to be named in order to protect their careers, Benzies insisted Bob would bounce back and relaunch MindsEye, blaming the studio and the game's struggles on internal and external saboteurs, among other things. According to Benzies, the studios remains fully committed to the project and is planning a full launch, a full relaunch."
"He emphasised that Build A Rocket Boy will rise from the ashes stronger than ever. At the same time, the internal tension is high with looming layoffs and many employees fearing for their jobs. In short, the studio seems more eager to point fingers than own up to its mistakes. Benzies' comments come across as a bit out of touch at best and downright desperate at worst. Sure, some games have managed impressive comebacks after rocky launches, but with MindsEye's case, it feels like a long shot. So what do you think? Does MindsEye really deserve a second chance? And that's the famous bug, the sort of like snail looking bug."
"So yeah, I don't know what to think about that. I think it's I think it comes off as well. First of all, I think actually comes off as a bit sort of rude. And yeah, as Marcus puts it, the piece a bit out of touch, especially from consumers, the people who've gone out of the way and bought this game. And now he's basically saying that, yeah, look, we're going to relaunch it. And yeah, the reason it was failed is because internal and external saboteurs who, without sounding, you know, mad, but who has such an agenda against Leslie Benzies and his studio? Bear in mind, this is a brand new studio and this is their first game. It was such an agenda against them that they're looking to take it down. It just seems absolutely mad what's going on here. I don't know whether Builder Rocket Boy will be given the chance and the time to relaunch MindsEye because it's expensive. It's going to take a lot of work and they have much cash to play with right now, considering the game has not sold very well following its pretty disastrous recent launch. Yeah, I think that this is again not the smartest of comments. Granted, it was said an internal meeting, but, you know, there's been lots of internal leaks over at MindsEye over at Builder Rocket Boy as of late. So you can't say so. You can't go into one of these internal meetings and expect what's being said, especially something as eye-catching as this, to not be shared among the wider world. So I'm not too sure that Builder Rocket Boy will get a chance."
"And as for who, you know, as for these saboteurs that Benzies keeps bringing up, these people who are being paid to take down the game, I would love to know who they are so that we can, you know, shine some light on them and finally get rid of them if they do exist.So, yeah, very interesting turn of events and situation here. That's all the time that I actually have on today's episode of GRTV News. So I'll be back now on Monday for the next one. So thank you all for listening and joining and I'll see you all on the next one."
"Take care, everyone."