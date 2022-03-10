Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier (Quick Look) - Neutralise Any Odour

This air filtration and purification system is designed to automatically monitor and react to any nasty odours in the air, replacing them with fresh scents.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quickbook.This time we're taking a look at an air purifier, but not one of the large towers you get from Dyson."
"No, we take a look at one from Shark.And as you can see, it is much, much smaller than your regular air purifier, at least the ones that we've taken a look at, again, from Dyson here at the show, because they wouldn't be able to fit in this frame."
"They are large, almost architectural bits, which takes up a lot of acreage and space and mind space in your home.So to have something which is a lot more compact, I would guess for both for smaller homes and just where you want the functionality, but not necessarily for it to take up, again, that much space."
"Well, then there will be a market for something like this.It is called the Never Change, the Compact Pro more specifically, but the Never Change in general.And well, Shark actually has some history in this field."
"So we are going to test this and see what's what, but what is it?Well, first and foremost, it measures 30 by 23 by 23 centimeters and weighs around 2 kilograms, which is very handy and very light, but I wouldn't say that it's pretty.I'm sure I know what they were going for because these matte white surfaces are nice enough."
"The little circular display will very quickly let you know what the situation is in your home or the room where you've placed it in.But I just think it's a little bit too plasticky, a little bit too tacky.I don't like this fake metal band here where it says auto IQ."
"What are we supposed to make of that information?It's not like a sub naming scheme.Not quite sure, but it looks like a time capsule from an old sci-fi movie.So I thought that they would, if it was me, and I'm not a designer, nor am I involved in sort of functional design in any way, I would probably have made it a little bit sleeker, maybe one particular color throughout."
"If the goal is to let it blend into the background, I don't really think it gets there.However, air purifiers are mainly about function, and this has a nano seal HEPA filter, which works well, for instance, in a kitchen.It takes up dust, smoke, and particularly odor, which some people are really not too happy about."
"So if you have this in your kitchen, this would get rid of some of the various sort of foodie smells that you would get if you have a badly ventilated home in general and when you are cooking, and it takes up a lot of, let's just say it fills the room in a particular odor."
"Well, this will get rid of that, and some people really care about that stuff.But obviously, HEPA filters and that kind of stuff will help you, for instance, with allergenics.You get five years on one particular filter, which I think is quite good, and according to Shark themselves, it'll get rid of 99.97% of allergenics, but I should say that that particular test, which gives that percentage count, is in a four-square-meter room with it set to max."
"And as far as I've been able to tell just by my research, when you put this thing in max, it makes quite a lot of noise.So take that 99.97% with a grain of salt, but if you want something small that helps with removing allergenics in the air and just overall cleans it, well, I'm sure this will get there."
"I mean, this isn't a fraud, like this is not a fraud.This does clean the air.There is cool built-in filters that gets rid of different kinds of things.So that's something that we'll be examining in our full review."
"So that's debris defense, medium particle, and activated carbon.And well, if it gets there and if it's responsive and user-friendly enough, it might be worth pursuing as a cheaper alternative, which takes up a lot less space than some of the other air purifiers that you can get."
"So we're going to take a further look at the Shark Never Change and see what's what.And we'll see you on the next one."