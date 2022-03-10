CMF Phone 2 Pro (Quick Look) - Engineered Aesthetics

We've got our hands on the latest CMF device from Nothing, which offers a crisp AMOLED display, a large and long-lasting battery, and all on Nothing OS 3.0.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We really like nothing here, and I don't mean the word nothing, I mean the brand nothing.They were started by OnePlus founder Carl Pei, and ever since then he has put out one good quality product after the other, which has a very specific and playful design ethos, but more importantly, he never, never asks for more money than needs to."
"They are always budget friendly, and they always deliver in spades compared to what you're actually paying.This is the CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF is nothing's own budget brand, even though nothing products in general are very budget friendly, this is way more."
"This really, really interesting smartphone will set you back 1,999 Danish kroner, which is less than half of the budget friendly iPhone 16E, and it is basically less expensive than almost any Android sort of budget friendly device.It is also I think around half of the Pixel 9A, which is also meant to be Google's like dirt cheap smartphone, consider that."
"And you need to have that number in your head when I'm telling you this stuff, because it amounts to around $300, and what you're getting for that is absolutely insane.So this phone has an official IP54 rating, meaning that they spent the extra R&D on making a chassis which is both dustproof and waterproof, inside for that 1,999 Danish kroner price, you get 128 gigs of storage, a 5,000 milliamp hour battery, which is slated for two full days of use, and it charges at 33 watts, which is faster than an iPhone basically."
"This massive screen here is a 1080 by 2392 AMOLED display, it's 6.77 inches, it runs at 120 hertz, has HDR 10 plus support, and a display that peaks at 3,000 nits.So it'll take on direct sunlight as well, it runs at a smooth frame rate, and it's good enough in resolution."
"Inside you find the Dimensity 1700 Pro, it's a four nanometer SOC with eight cores, and it has expandable storage through microSD.It even has a triple camera system, meaning that you get a 50 megapixel 24 millimeter standard wide, a 50 megapixel ultra 50 millimeter telephoto, which has 2x optical zoom, which isn't all that good of course, and an eight megapixel ultra wide, it's a 15 millimeter lens, it's 120 degrees, meaning that it's proper ultra wide."
"Now the bad news is that in my limited testing, the camera's really shit.I mean it's color science, it's dynamic range, it is lighting conditions, these lenses cannot draw light, natural light from bad lighting condition settings, and it's just not good exposure regardless of what you do with it."
"But will it work for your baby's first step photos, for your regular old selfie with a friend at a concert, to sort of just document life?Sure, I think a good portion of the people that wants a cheap phone won't feel all that cheated by a bad camera system."
"And you get a big, bright, color accurate display, you get good everyday performance, it's insane that this is sold for so little.So that's a recommendation.See you on the next one."