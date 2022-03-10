MSI Vector 16 HX AI (Quick Look) - Performance Like Never Before

This laptop is built to be a performance powerhouse, doing so by combining state-of-the-art components with AI enhancements strong enough to blitz through any task.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.As you already know, MSI makes a very, very wide array of different laptop models, which means that it can be, let's say, stressful and confusing to navigate all of these different sub-series to find the one that fits your needs, but you could also say it the other way and say that there probably is an MSI laptop for you, be it something that merely dabbles in professional stuff and does a little bit of gaming, or is intended fully for one of the two."
"This is the Vector 16 HX AI, yes, they did put the AI in the title again, but what, well, how confusing the name might sound, it's actually pretty straightforward in a number of different ways.It delivers high-end performance at a scalable price and performance level, meaning that this particular model range probably has all on its own a model that fits you."
"So the top tier models of this will look pretty similar, but will run you a 24-core Intel Ultra 9 275HX and an RTX 5090, but if that sounds already like it's going to be catastrophic for your wallet, this particular model has an RTX 5070 Ti with 12 gigs of video memory and 205 watts allocated to the GPU all on its own, and that is combined with 16 gigs of RAM, 1 terabyte of storage for around 2,300 euros, which does seem to be rather reasonable."
"Now, no matter which model you might be interested in, all of them will have double Thunderbolt port right here, that's Thunderbolt 5.There is overboosting for graphics and the CPU as well.It has this modern industrial design."
"I think MSI has come a pretty long way in sort of marrying their pro-gamer aesthetic with something a little bit more subtle.They seem to have forgot a little bit here because I don't like, I know it's better for cooling because you can put the actual exhaust of the system further away from the screen hinge, but to have the screen hinge in here is a bit of a design letdown, I think."
"But still, it is for function, not for aesthetic, so you do have to respect that to some degree.There is obviously technologies like cooler booster for enhanced cooling the entire machine.It has a Gen 5 NVMe drive, which is great.It runs DDR5 memory regardless of how much you actually get, and it's 6400 hertz, which is nice, and inside we find a 24-zone RGB lit keyboard, which is lovely."
"This screen here is an IPS level 16-inch 240 hertz QHD display, and it covers 100% of DCI-P3 color gamut, which is nice.Alongside that, you do have a physical webcam shutter if you're the kind of person that needs that."
"It has Wi-Fi 7, HDMI, Ethernet, SD card reader, so you could ostensibly use this for a number of different tasks through the combination of Intel's Core Ultra processors and a semi-new or semi-powerful RTX 50 series laptop GPU.So, while I'm not too sure about the looks, it is a machine that is made to perform, and it's very hard to say that this for 2,300 euros or thereabouts for this model won't do that."
"So, thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."