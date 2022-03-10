MSI Stealth A16 AI+ (Quick Look) - Super Slim, Strikingly Stylish

The latest iteration of the Stealth laptop features greater than ever Copilot AI incorporation that is designed to take your gaming, productivity, and creating to new heights.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago we took a look at one of the new Vector laptops from MSI, where you save a little bit of money and you still get excellent specifications, but it becomes a little bit heavier, a little bit chunkier as a result."
"If you are not prepared to compromise in any way, well then you could get the Stealth A16 which basically houses somewhat the same overall sort of performance level, at the very least it has the same RTX 5070 Ti GPU, but as you can see you get that performance with really razor thin chassis sizes."
"I mean this is like MacBook Pro-ish levels and MacBook Pro-ish weights, but it houses some pretty powerful components overall.So let's take a look at what it is, it's a marketed, as I said, it's a lightweight sort of gaming co-pilot plus PC that you can do professional tasks with as well, so through that really powerful CPU-GPU combination you can do a number of different things apart from gaming as well."
"So it's meant as a powerful all-rounder, but as we'll get into in just a second, it can do gaming pretty well.All models have this lightweight magnesium-aluminium chassis, which means that it weighs around 2.1 kilograms and it's just 2 centimeters in overall height."
"That is really thin and that is also really light, by the way, for something that has a 99.9 watt-hour battery, which is the limit for what you can legally carry aboard an airplane, by the way, so it can't really get any bigger than that.All they can do from there is optimize how much power the computer overall uses."
"So inside we have the AMD Ryzen AI9-HX370, which is heavily aimed at AI tasks with around 12 cores and 24 threads, I believe, and a 50 NPU unit as well, so that's basically a Neuro engine.It also has 32 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM, a 2 terabyte 4th Gen NVMe drive, and an RTX, as I said, 5070 Ti."
"That all will come into around €3,500, which is €1,000 more than that vector we took a look at in the other video.So it is a bit more dear, but you do get a fantastic all-rounder, I think, which also nails more fundamentals in terms of what a laptop is supposed to do."
"Now you can get this, if you were wondering, with an RTX 5090 with 24 gigs of DDR7 memory, I believe, but you could also very much get away with this pretty much using DLSS, which is available in the new 50 series of Blackwell GPUs, and get a lot out of it, basically.So the screen here is, lovely enough, a 16-inch OLED, which is fantastic."
"That means you get the deep blacks, the great contrast, and it's so nice to see in a PC this thin and this light for them to have basically saved no trouble.You still get the SteelSeries keyboard here, which is nice to see as well, alongside a little fingerprint scanner and a pretty lovely and centered mouse trackpad, which is still centered as far as I can tell, even though they put the numpad in there."
"So there are some cool small key things here that makes this a pretty portable powerhouse.I would have loved to see them maybe go for a gray or something like that that was a little more subtle. This black-ish feeling is getting a bit old, but still, it's way more subtle than the Vector, so you're also paying for versatility, I would say."
"So for much more on MSI, including that other video that I've been referencing of the new Vector, well, stay tuned to Game Ranger. Bye."