GRTV News - Microsoft and Xbox rocked by thousands of layoffs

With development studios and projects cancelled too.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking, expectedly, about the Microsoft and Xbox layoffs, because they are some of the, well, most harrowing layoff news you'll hear of pretty much ever."
"Essentially, 9000 employees have lost their jobs across Microsoft and Xbox.That sounds like a lot, and it is a lot, but these tech companies, it should be said, that they are so big that companies like Intel can cut 15,000 jobs and it's like 3% of the workforce or something mad.Microsoft is an enormous company, and I believe this equates to around 3-4% of the total workforce at Microsoft, but it seems to be that a lot of the people that are losing their jobs this time are also coming from Xbox, which is a significantly smaller portion of what Microsoft is."
"And obviously when people lose their jobs, and so many people lose their jobs as is the case of this, it has an effect on games and studios, meaning there have been studios that have shut down, there are games that have been cancelled, and basically there's a lot that's happening.So let's dive on in."
"The dreaded round of layoffs at Microsoft and Xbox begins, 9000 employees will lose their jobs, King is laying off 200 employees in Stockholm as well as another 200 at ZeniMax Bethesda in Europe, but the numbers in the US could be even worse, and we'll get to all of this in a minute.So it has already begun, the second major round of layoffs is beginning to surface within Microsoft, affecting many workers, especially in the gaming division."
"Bloomberg has begun reporting on the process, which is still being notified to employees.Speculation has put the number of laid off workers at 9000.To get an idea of the scale of the staff restructuring at the beginning of 2024, there are an estimated 20,000 people working in its gaming division."
"Again, Xbox is not a very big side of things for Microsoft.The European divisions have been the first to report layoffs.At King's Stockholm office, 200 employees have been made redundant, and a similar number have been affected at ZeniMax and Bethesda's European offices."
"The layoffs are reportedly affecting workers across all departments' levels and seniority within the company.Rare has also reportedly been affected, effectively cancelling the development of Everwild.There are still no exact details of the studios and departments affected, so we will be adding this news as the figures are verified."
"Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer has sent an internal email, accessed by the source, stating that, to position gaming for lasting success and allow us to focus on areas of strategic growth, we will end or reduce work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft's lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and efficiency."
"The terminated employees will receive statutory compensation, as well as health insurance and facilities to transition to a new job outside Microsoft.There will also be priority re-evaluations if they apply for any internal company vacancies.This is the second major round of layoffs at Microsoft so far this year, and the fourth in the last 18 months."
"Counting the 6,000 workers laid off in May, mainly from its engineering division, a total of 15,000 people have lost their jobs at Microsoft in 2025 alone.And given the current rate of job destruction and the climate job instability in the big tech companies, we wouldn't be surprised if this wasn't the last."
"So, yes, that's the grand total of layoffs and the grand total of people that are losing their jobs.As for the specifics of what we know has happened so far, yes, Everwild has been canned and Rare has faced layoffs.The initiative has been shut down and Perfect Dark has been cancelled."
"Turn 10 has lost approximately half of its staff.There were reports that Phil Spencer is set to retire by the time, or around the time the next generation of consoles for Xbox land.It's unclear whether that's the case because there's now conflicting rumours that say Phil Spencer's not going anywhere."
"But clearly there's leadership unevenness, shall we say.Greg Mayles, a very long term Rare member who has overseen the creation of things from as far back as like Banjo-Kazooie, he has left Rare as well.And on top of all of this, Microsoft still confirms that it has around 40 projects in active development."
"Now, I have some conflicting opinions about this.First of all, people losing their jobs like this is horrendous.And the amount of people that are losing their jobs are, you know, it's not at all, there's no positive to it."
"Especially the ones from behind the scenes, the people that were not, you know, the people that are working on like the third party division for Xbox or the consoles or things that you don't normally see.Like lots of social media teams have been affected recently."
"We saw that, you know, sort of PR divisions have been pulled down and stuff.It makes you think that maybe Xbox is gearing up for a massive change, which I think is coming in probably the next, well, they're probably transitioning doing it over the next 10 years or so where they will probably exit the console space and become solely a third party publisher."
"All of that is horrendous.As for the studios, I have some conflicting opinions about it a little bit.Turn 10 losing half of its employees is massive and I don't know why that's happened because as much as you can say Forza Motorsport is probably not as successful as Forza Horizon these days, Turn 10 never do bad games."
"Every time a Turn 10 game comes out, it's either great or excellent.So them losing, that studio effectively being cut in half is ridiculous and I don't know why they face so many issues or why they were so specifically targeted.Everwild, now that game has been in development, well, it was announced in 2019 and it's probably been in development to some degree since like 2018, maybe earlier and there's still nothing of substance about it."
"So it doesn't necessarily surprise me that Everwild has been canned.It's hard to see Rare losing jobs when you cancel a project and we don't know what else Rare's working on.They have Sea of Thieves, which is, you know, a game they've been working on for years and they don't have anything else announced."
"So you cancel a game that's been in development for a long time and nothing significant has ever happened about Everwild, right?It's been rebooted, apparently it was doing well, now it's gone.When that happens, people lose their jobs and you don't want to see these games go but from a business perspective, you have to look at it and go there's been a lot of money put into this title and nothing of substance has come from it yet and if it was going somewhere of significance, it probably would have been shown off in the summer and it wasn't."
"So, you know, you don't want to see these games killed but Everwild clearly isn't going anywhere of substance so it doesn't necessarily surprise me that it was a casualty and the same applies for The Initiative and Perfect Dark."
"A lot of people saw that gameplay trailer back at, I think it was the Summer Game Showcase last year and, you know, it was like, oh my god, Perfect Dark looks great.The gameplay showcase, to me, looked like a game that was nearly ready.I know there's a lot of additional things you want to do but that gameplay showcase looks excellent."
"Now, you don't show us something like that and then not show anything about the game for a further 12, 13 months unless there's something unusual happening behind the scenes in my eyes.I'm not 100% convinced that that gameplay we saw last year was perfect and was real, actually.I think there was a little bit of... they were pulling a blindfold over us a little bit."
"Because, you know, again, it's been radio silent about Perfect Dark, a game that you would have thought, watching that trailer, that it was actually closer than further away.And again, Perfect Dark is a bit like Everwild because it was announced years ago and they created this studio, The Initiative, which at the time was regarded as a quadruple-A studio to make it and it's been nothing but trouble."
"There's been so many issues that have happened throughout the development of this game and now we're at a point where it's not going to come.So, again, you don't want to see these people losing their jobs and you don't want to see these projects cancelled but from a business perspective, you have to kind of look at it from Microsoft's standpoint in these two specific cases and go, I would have liked to see them become a reality but we've been waiting a long time and nothing of substance has happened."
"It'd be the same as if Ubisoft decided tomorrow to cancel Beyond Good and Evil 2.I think a lot of people go, oh, I wish we could eventually have seen that but a game that's been in development for as long as it has with nothing of substance really coming from it wouldn't surprise you if it got canned."
"But yeah, but all the other people that are losing their jobs and all the other folk that are being, all the other studios that are being chopped into pieces to meet Microsoft's goals, it's brutal. It's really, really brutal, this.And to me, it's a fine example or a firm example as to what the future holds for Microsoft as a company in the game space."
"I think that perhaps the Microsoft bigwigs are looking at it going, we've spent a lot of money on gaming and a lot of money on Xbox as of recent and it's not really paying off.It's not been a, they're not losing money at Xbox or any time that they maybe don't meet their goals."
"It's not a massive drop.They always tend to suddenly break even, which for a company like Microsoft, which holds, I think at the moment, the highest market cap in the world.I think it's the most invaluable company in the world."
"Anything that's not doing well, you know, if anything, it's just breaking even, it's not good enough for them.So, you know, it's hard, but this is what happens when you play with corporations the size of Microsoft, you know, it's, they can play God because they are God with the sheer scale and size that they are."
"But again, we're expecting to hear more about this over time.There's been some rumors that even Machine Games is affected and losing employees.All of these are unconfirmed at the moment, but we, you know, as we hear more, we're sure to keep you posted."
