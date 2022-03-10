LG C5 (Quick Look) - Crisp and Clear

We take a look at the latest OLED television to come from LG.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is the LG C5, the 42-inch version I should add, and that in and of itself adds some limitations which wouldn't be present if we had the larger 55, 65 or even the larger models because it seems like that LG is choosing a perhaps less consumer-centric approach going forward with their TV lineup back in the old days. We were able to say that you get the same basic LG panel but depending on what kind of model you got, whether it was like a more cheap B or a more expensive G, well it would be the same panel but there would be small differences mainly in terms of, you know, the thickness or something like that. But, not only are the C-series not getting the main upgrades that the G-series is getting now every year, there are also limitations if you go for a smaller panel size like this 42-inch, meaning the 42-inch C5 is receiving less and less love from LG in general. Now, that does not mean it's bad, it's still the same basic fantastic design and performance that we've come to expect from LG over the past couple of years. So, this overall profile here is 41mm, it uses the same feet which makes it quite nice if you want to have a little sound bar or something on here for a desktop setup. There are four HDMI 2.1 ports in here, it supports 4K at 120Hz or 144Hz if you're running on PC, it has G-Sync, it has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. So, there are all of the good things here, there's even a brand new A9 Gen 8 AI processor in here which means that navigating the UI is speedy and fun. But, the point is, the reason we're not turning this on and showing you some flashy trailer is that there wouldn't really be a lot of point in that because there isn't a lot new this time around. It even uses the old W-OLED and not with the new MLA microlens array tech that was present in the old G-series from last year and we've even come to expect that these kinds of pushes forward would then trickle down to cheaper models in the subsequent year which this just hasn't done. Now, there is one new thing and that is this baby right here. This is the brand new remote and sure, it's a small thing because who buys their TV because of their remote but finally, LG has shrunk their remote down, they have made a conscious effort to remove functions that users aren't really using all that much and this is just a lot better and a lot closer to something like Samsung is offering. So, it's concise, it's user-friendly, it's easy to navigate and it will take some design cues from Samsung in general. So, it's nice to have this here. But, there really isn't a lot going on. I'm sure that LG would disagree but from a basic usability or performance standpoint, you are better off at getting a C4 42-inch if you can find one that is slightly cheaper. So, for much more on LG including a full written review of this, stay tuned to Game Racktor. Bye!"