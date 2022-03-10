GRTV News - Nintendo Switch 2 sales reach five million units

In a record-smashing 26 days.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about the Nintendo Switch 2 for the simple reason that a little bit more information about how the console has been selling has come out. This isn't official information, Nintendo kind of made a blunder really and someone picked it up, meaning we now know how it's selling and building on the whopping, I think it was three million sales or three million sold units within three days of launch, or five days of launch, it was relatively soon. The next figure that we're talking about is five million, so it's slowed down quite considerably but it's still a record-breaking launch by a considerable margin at the same time, so let's take a look. Switch 2 has sold over five million units in only 26 days, the outstanding debut continues shattering previous records. So it took just four days, four days, for 3.5 million Switch 2 units to be sold in what was by far the best console launch ever and despite there not yet being that many games for the device they continue to fly off the shelves. Nintendo's updated its sales figures for Switch 2 revealing that over five million units have been sold in less than four weeks, that's almost double the sales of the first Switch which was also considered a hit from the start. The most units have been sold in America, followed by Japan, then Europe and finally the rest of the world. Nintendo Soup writes in comparison that PlayStation 5 took two and a half months to reach the same number that the Switch 2 reached in just after 26 days. The first Switch sold five million after four months, clearly illustrating what a staggering success this is. With Donkey Kong Bonanza around the corner, which we have a fresh preview of today, there is no doubt that the record sale will continue for a long time to come. So yeah, seeing five million units being sold is very surprising I would say actually. I think everyone knew that the Switch 2 was going to be a popular console and it was going to have a big launch but just how many units are flying off shelves is really quite astounding. I believe going into the launch Nintendo had this idea that if they prepared 20 million units for the first year they'd be covered and they wouldn't be hit with too many production barriers and they wouldn't be lacking stock. At the moment we're talking 26 days and they've sold five million units which means they have just over 11 months to ship the remaining 15 million that they originally anticipated or maybe best case scenario anticipated, which would be a record-breaking figure in itself. Again, it's not just that the five million units have been sold, it's how quickly it's doing it. Before the Switch 2, the best-selling console or the fastest-selling console probably is the better way to describe it, was the PlayStation 5 and it took two and a half months to sell five million units, which itself shattered the Switch record, which was four months to sell five million units. This has done it in 26 days, which is, you know, really it's not that much longer than half a month, so it's almost two months ahead of where the PlayStation 5 was, which is absolutely incredible. The question is how it can continue going now. Obviously, again, when you sell 3.5 million units in four days then it takes you a further almost three weeks to ship an additional two million. You have to look at it and say how are these going to continue to sell. You would expect it to slow down, but again, Nintendo does have the ace up its sleeve, which is more games coming out. So we've got Donkey Kong Bonanza this month, we're expecting Metroid relatively soon. After that is obviously a new Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends, ZA. All these things are going to be reasons for people to pick up a Switch 2. Granted, Metroid and Pokemon will also be available on the Switch, they're not going to be quite the same draws as, say, Donkey Kong Bonanza, but there are a variety of reasons or an increasingly large number of reasons to pick up a Switch 2 in the future, whereas at the moment it's kind of like Mario Kart World, Welcome to War, maybe like Cyberpunk. But yeah, it'd be interesting to see how it changes. I think one of the key telling points is going to be how many consoles or how many units the Switch 2 has shipped in two and a half months. When we hit that same figure that it took, you know, it took PlayStation 5 two and a half months to sell 5 million, let's see where the Switch 2 is after two and a half months as well, and that's going to be a really interesting sort of telling points to how popular this console has been. But again, we've got nearly two months until that day arrives, so we'll just hold fire until then. But yeah, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GOTV News, but I'll be back tomorrow for the next one, so thank you for watching and I'll see you on that one. Take care, everyone."