Super Mario Odyssey - Loading times and 4K HDR Gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2

Here's nearly 20 minutes of brand-new gameplay from a 100% completed save on Mario's latest 3D adventure on the updated Switch 2 version. After the free patch, you can check out how good it looks in smooth 4K HDR at 60 fps, and also how fast it loads both the game and the travel to the different Kingdoms.