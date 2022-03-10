GRTV News - Halo Studios confirmed to present the future of Halo this October

At the World Championships.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Halo once again.Because recently we talked about a rumour where it looked like the future of Halo was going to be unveiled at the World Championships later this year, in October."
"At the time it was a rumour, so you always expect a developer to show something off at a big esports event, even if it's something minor.They tend to always find time to show something off at a big esports event.So it did seem like that could be the case.But at the same time you kind of think, the future of Halo, maybe that pertains to something more than just a remake of Halo Combat Evolved."
"Maybe that pertains to something a bit more significant.And revealing it at the World Championships, obviously there's a big Halo crowd there, but it feels like that's something you should say if you like your really big Xbox shows.So I was personally a little bit sceptical about that.But Halo Studios have now come out and confirmed that they will be showing off the future of Halo at the upcoming World Championships."
"So let's take a look.Confirmed, the future of Halo will be revealed in October.We're finally going to get to know what Master Chief has been up to during the four years that has passed since the release of Halo Infinite.So if you read Game Racket, you may remember that at the end of May we reported the rumor that Halo Studios, formerly 343 Industries, would have something new to show during the Halo World Championship in October."
"We already know that when they changed their name from 343 Industries, they showed Halo concept images with Unreal Engine 5, which is the game engine they will be working on in the future.And that these were very similar to Halo Combat Evolved.On Monday night, Halo Studios took the opportunity to actually confirm the information on Halo Waypoint they write."
"Last year at Halo WC World Championship, we premiered A New Dawn, where we talked about the switch to Unreal Engine, gave you behind the scenes look at Project Foundry, and debuted our evolution to Halo Studios as we enter a new chapter for Halo.For us, A New Dawn was just the beginning.At this year's Halo WC, we look forward to continuing the conversation."
"Speculation is always fun, but if you want the official scoop on what Halo Studios has been working on, you won't want to miss this year's Halo World Championship.We really hope you'll join us in Seattle this October.In short, four years after the launch of Halo Infinite, it's finally time to find out what's next for Master Chief, and we'll be following it with great interest."
"The Halo that proceeds or succeeds, Halo Infinite, I think this is probably at most going to be a reveal of Halo Combat Evolved Remake.That's probably going to launch sometime in 2026 in line with Xbox's 25th anniversary and Halo Combat Evolved's 25th anniversary.Because I just think that you're going to want to save it, like this is a brand new Halo chapter we're doing."
"They're probably going to save that for a big showcase, I think.That's my personal take on it.The thing to note, though, obviously, is that yes, there will be information on Halo shared at the World Championship this year.It's set for October in Seattle, so lots to look forward to."
"As we know more about that, though, be sure to keep your posting updated.Otherwise, that's all the time that I have.Thank you for watching. I'll see you on the next one.Take care, everyone."