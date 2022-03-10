Statik SmartCharge (Quick Look) - Complete Charging

This handy device is both a powerbank and a charger, a device that comes with five ports and integrated cables and a variety of adapters for global travel too.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We are constantly on the lookout for smart charging solutions, in general, because those really tend to make a difference for one's everyday carry."
"We all carry things that we need charged, either through a power bank solution where there is no plug around, or if you just have a plug, for instance if you're studying then there might be plugs around, but you need something that can fit the amount of cables, that have the amount of outlets, that can charge at the amount of wattage that you want in order to feel secure that you can charge up your favorite devices and use them over the course of the day."
"That is why everyday carry is a focus for us, and that is why we have chosen to take a look at products from Static.Now Static with a K means that you probably can already guess from the name of the company that they make charging products, and specifically they make charging products where they offer a lot of utility, a lot of functionality for smaller amounts of money."
"Now this is called the Smart Charge, and it is a combination of various different things.So within this framework here, you do get a lot of stuff that you can basically use.So this looks rather small, wouldn't you agree?It looks like the same as a MacBook Pro 16 charger."
"While it can't charge at the same rate in terms of like the wattage used as a MacBook Pro 16 charger, it can do a whole lot more simultaneously, which is what is really cool.Now here is a small display which can be activated by pushing that little button right there.That shows 86%."
"That is because this is a power bank.Considering the fact that this is a 10,000 milliamp hour power bank, it's incredibly light.That also is because the materials used, and particularly this plastic here, isn't the highest quality that I've seen, but it is really light."
"I wouldn't think that there's a 10,000 milliamp hour power pack in here, but there is.At the same time, you can obviously charge directly through it.Now it's a travel kit essentially, so you can use an American plug that is basically walled right into the actual frame of the device, and you get these to travel with, meaning that it's compatible with like 180, 190 countries, I believe."
"We use this here in the EU, which slots on rather nicely, and then it's completely usable with no drop in actual wattage provided.Now they say that it's a five-in-one charger, and there are some evidence to that.There are USB Type-C here, USB Type-A, that's two ports, but there are also built-in cables right here."
"A Lightning, which obviously is now a pretty antiquated port, but a lot of people use Lightning for their older iOS Mac and other like AirPods, for instance.So it's pretty good to have it, I would say, and then obviously USB Type-C.That means two devices here, two devices here, and then one wirelessly right here."
"And while these, because of the power bank design, we've seen something which was much more expensive from Journey, which also had a bit of a limited wattage in terms of how much output power it could provide, it's the same case here, meaning that I think that the USB Type-A port can do like 18 watts, 15 watts."
"So it can't really do that 150 watts that some GaN chargers, for instance, can do, but that is because it is not a power bank.Once you click this in, you can charge things regularly as if it's just a normal charger.Will it charge at its fastest rate?No, but this wireless pad here will actually charge at 15 watts, which is for a lot of phones, almost including most iPhones, is the fastest that they can charge."
"So it is actually truly five in one, which is really cool.But I haven't even gotten to the best bit yet.This thing with these is just 52 euros.That is really cheap."
"I don't recall seeing a lot of chargers without all of this functionality that will go you for 52 euros.Now if you want to pair that with something, you could pair it with this.It is Static's own magnetic stacking cable."
"We've seen something similar before, but for instance, from Magtame.But the reason I brought it into the show here is that this is just so much better and it's cool how far the magnetic nylon braided cable has come.I mean, most of us know how fiddly cables can become, particularly when they sort of, you know, go in on themselves and they become all wrinkly and it's really annoying to use."
"But this is just therapy for the soul to see it fold up so neatly and take up so little space because of it.Now obviously, it's a 100 watt enabled cable, meaning that this can handle a lot more than the smart charge can handle itself."
"But you could use this for any old thing and it will probably charge at the fastest rate that it's possible to charge at.It has this magnetic inlay all throughout, not just in the actual cable ends, but throughout the cable, meaning that you don't have to have it coiled up like this."
"It could be in any order if you want.And the braided nylon is incredibly high quality.So between these two items, I feel like Static is a really cool manufacturer that it's the first time we're taking a look at here on the show."
"And we're going to be using these quite extensively, I think, because they will give us the utility that we need on the road when we're doing the stuff that we do at Game Ractor.So for much more on Static, stay tuned to Game Ractor.Bye."