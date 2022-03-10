GRTV News - Bandai Namco to host a Summer Showcase this week

Expect fresh looks at many upcoming games and projects.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about something that's going to be happening later this week.Bandai Namco is going to be hosting a showcase in the coming days, continuing this sort of run of summer, summer event season almost."
"We've had Summer Game Fest that happened and in the weeks that have passed since then, there have been a degree of other shows that have happened like the Capcom Spotlight last week, the little Nightmare Showcase, little tiny things like that.The next one is going to be a Bandai Namco Summer Showcase and seemingly it's going to be more in line with what Capcom did last week, where there'll be a variety of games shown off and it'll be, by the sounds of things, quite a formidable show."
"So anyway, let's dive on in and see what we can expect.So yeah, Bandai Namco confirms a game event is taking place this week.It seems like we can expect a whole lot of upgrades.Sorry, a whole lot of games, both brand new ones and older titles getting updated."
"So many of us have gone on vacation and are eating ice cream in the merciless heat that is currently paralyzed parts of Europe.However, Bandai Namco does not seem to be planning for a quiet summer.Now the Japanese publisher reveals that a packed showcase is just around the corner where we can look forward to plenty of news.So what's on the menu?A short video on Instagram reveals that we can look forward to a new My Hero Academia, Digimon Story, Time Stranger, Code Vein 2, The Blood of Dawn Walker, Death Note, Killer Within, Everybody's Golf, Hot Shots, Little Nightmares 3, Tekken 8 and a whole lot more."
"On July 2nd at 8pm BST, 9pm CEST, the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase kicks off, which looks like it could be quite the party for anyone who loves Japanese games.And again, there's just a little bit of information coming from Bandai Namco.There is this little teaser thing they posted on social media, but I'm not going to play it right now."
"So yeah, it's going to be quite an interesting one this because many of these are games that we've seen recently.The Blood of Dawn Walker did its own sort of mini showcase recently.Little Nightmares 3 did as well.Code Vein 2 had some preview beats going around recently."
"So many of these are games that we're somewhat familiar with.Everybody's Golf, Hot Shots just had its release date revealed relatively recently as well, coming out later this autumn.And Tekken 8 obviously is an ongoing game, so this will just show us what's coming in the future for the game.But the point is that the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase will present information about all of these games."
"And no doubt for some of these ones that are a little bit less well known, we'll get to learn a whole lot more about them, perhaps even when they're going to arrive.And other ones, I would assume, like, for example, with the Blood of Dawn Walker, I would expect it to be more of like a fleeting appearance because they showed off a lot of gameplay recently. The game's not even coming out until next year."
"So I think that would be a more sort of succinct one.But the point is, is that the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase is nearly here.It's happening on Wednesday, July 2nd at 8pm, so 8pm UK time.And it'll be, you know, the next thing to look forward to in this summer event season, which maybe eventually will lead to another Nintendo Direct."
"There are some rumours going around about that, so maybe that's what we'll be looking ahead to after this Bandai Namco one.But yeah, as we know more about this though, or rather, once the show's happened and we get to see all the good information and whatnot, we'll have all the information up on your local Game Retro region, so stay tuned for that."
"And otherwise, yeah, that's all the time I have on today's episode.So I'll see you all on the next one tomorrow.Take care, everyone."