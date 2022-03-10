Govee Gaming Pixel Light (Quick Look) - Unleash Your Creativity

This lighting system is AI-powered and is designed to create a slate of dynamic animations and pixel art to give your battlestation an extra ounce of creative flair.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.What you're going to find out over the next couple of months as we pass through a number of reviews and videos that we're doing of upcoming game gear from Govee is that you'll learn that Govee really rocks and is truly an underrated manufacturer in the smart lighting space."
"Now they make really cool stuff, for instance really awesome Christmas lights I found for outside sort of exterior installation, but for the people that might be watching this show more frequently, they make something for us in particular which is this.This is the Govee Gaming Pixel Light and what it's meant to do is sort of appeal to the streaming generation."
"Those kinds of people that have really decked out gaming hubs where they sit and maybe they also stream so they want something on their desk or in their setup that can be expressive and that's something that's quite cool about this generation of gamers and streamers is that expressing yourself online is cool and using gadgetry to do that is something that we have covered extensively here on the show."
"So the Gaming Pixel Light, while it looks like it's a ton of small separate LEDs, it actually isn't.It is just a screen and while that might be a little bit disappointing seeing as it's not quite as retro as you would perhaps want it to be, I do think that the onboard software is cool and makes it really seem like that they are tiny little separately lit LED windows, but it isn't."
"It's not tile based, it's a flat display where Govee has designed some proprietary software to let you run a bunch of different effects on it and that's just the start basically.Now obviously we've just plugged it in and chosen the startup animation.So there are a number of different things, like thousands of different combinations."
"You can make your own, you can make text pop around it so you can write it, it could be like a subscriber count for instance as I know some people really enjoy, or it could be tied to a game that you're currently playing.So it could be Overwatch specific or Counter Strike specific, whatever the case might be."
"So whatever it is that you choose to put here, it will through a number of different tools that Govee will provide you, make this in a cool sort of 8-bit retro style.It supports Google Home, Alexa, Matter, IFTTT and there are dedicated, there's actually speakers in here."
"You can see that while I'm doing this, I'm cycling through, this is a clock for instance, but it's also fit with speakers that can play for instance 8-bit sounds that accompany these small animations.So it could be something that's incredibly personal to you."
"And you can also time it so that there are different animations depending on what type of day it might be.So weekend for one, weekdays for another, evening, today, it really depends on your personal preference."
"My one problem is that I think that a screen like this is really cool.Remember like it's not cool to have a Bitcoin on there, but something like this is incredibly sweet and I really like it.What I don't like is the wrapper, if you want to say it like that."
"Because the display is cool, these chintzy plastic framing devices here just screams like an Asus Republic of Gamers laptop from 10 years ago.It's to the point where I think it's almost patronizing in a way, like all gamers must love cyberpunk aesthetics."
"And it's all plastic by the way, none of this is actually metal, it's just designed to look like metal.And I feel like it would have been a lot cooler if they had kept all of the 8-bit retro stuff in the actual display, which they have, and just have a sleek maybe metal framing in here which probably would have cost as much in tooling to this, like compared to this chintzy stuff right here."
"I would have avoided all that and made a more anonymous, subtle exterior framing so that it could fit into more gaming setups.Because this really requires you to be part of the gamer TM revolution, and that's a shame I think."
"The little stand is cool, the price is not high, and well, we really like what Govee is putting down, so stay tuned for much more in the future.See you on the next one."