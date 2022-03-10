GRTV News - Lilo & Stitch 2 is in development

A live-action follow-up is on the way.
We're going to be rounding out the week a little bit by talking about a big announcement that actually came and hit the movie space late yesterday.Specifically we're talking about Lilo and Stitch. The film has been a big hit across cinemas around the world.It's currently tracking to be one of the biggest western films of the year so far. It's massively behind where the Chinese Nanjing 2 is but that's a very different beast because it never really made a dent whatsoever outside of China.
"But the point is that Lilo and Stitch, the live action adaptation of it, has been a massive hit and this is why it's probably of quite little surprise to say that Disney has already pulled the trigger and greenlit a sequel.There will be a second live action Lilo and Stitch film coming and obviously it's going to include the key core parts to it including Chris Sanders' back as the voice of Stitch and all that good stuff.But otherwise it's quite difficult to tell what it could necessarily include because of the fact that this current live action version has put its own spin on the animated original's plot."
"But anyway, let's have a look at what's happening.Lilo and Stitch 2 confirmed. Angel may be joining the ride. After smashing box office records and capturing hearts worldwide, Disney has officially greenlit a sequel to its live action Lilo and Stitch.Greenlight the sequel to the live action Lilo and Stitch. Disney confirmed this today after the first film, which premiered on May 23rd, became a massive commercial success."
"Fan speculation is now running wild with talk centred around Experiment 624 aka Angel, a fan favourite who has the power to turn good creatures evil through her singing.Lilo and Stitch, as many know, shattered all kinds of records, selling tickets worth more than $190 million USD in the US alone over Memorial Day weekend.Global earnings reached over $350 million USD during the first weekend, so it's no wonder Disney is hungry for a follow up."
"To date, Lilo and Stitch has grossed over $900 million USD worldwide and Disney executives have openly acknowledged that the Stitch universe is perfect for expansive storytelling.As for the sequel itself, details remain scarce. The teaser is short and doesn't offer any hints about the plot or release date, but insiders speculate it will premiere in about 1-2 years.It remains to be seen whether the original team, including director Dean Fleischer-Camp and actors like Maike Aloa, Chris Sanders and Sydney Agudongo will return or if Disney will take the story in a new direction."
"So what do you think of Lilo and Stitch? I'm not going to show the video but if you want to watch it, they've got the, I don't know what it is, like a little Stitch robot that they've stuck in the car, the one that was appearing at all the premieres.It's sort of cruising around Disney's production lot in what looks to be Los Angeles and then it announces the film.So yeah, Lilo and Stitch is doing really well. Currently the biggest Western film of the year is a Minecraft movie which hits, well, I think it's theatrical run is now over and it's hit $954 million and Lilo and Stitch, which is still in cinemas and doing so, so well at this point, is at $916 million."
"So there's a very real chance that Lilo and Stitch becomes the highest grossing Western film of the year, at least until some big sort of blockbusters make their debut, like the ones that are coming out as of the next few weeks.We've got F1 today, or maybe it actually did debut premiere yesterday. We've got Jurassic World Rebirth coming up, we've got Superman, Fantastic Four, First Steps and then all the other things that are planned for later this year, like Avatar, Fire and Ash, I believe, later this year.So plenty of big things that could, well, and most likely will knock Lilo and Stitch off its pedestal."
"But the key thing to know is it's been a huge success, absolutely dwarfing what we've seen from many of other Disney's recent live action productions that have been very so-so.You know, you look at things like The Little Mermaid, particularly Snow White films that I think people have been a little bit frustrated about.But Lilo and Stitch, always going into it, I've kind of been under the impression that it would have performed better because of the fact that I think the character of Stitch is so beloved and so popular that it sort of has this ability to transcend sort of filmmaking styles and generations in a way that Snow White perhaps cannot."
But yeah, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. But I would assume that, as Mark has put in the news piece there, that we're probably looking at a film that will be coming out maybe at the earliest, late 2026.But I would say that maybe they'll be looking for a premiere date that matches what they've done here. So Memorial Day weekend, late May 2027 seems like a good bet to me.