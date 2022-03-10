Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Fan (Quick Look) - Keep Cool

This cordless fan is designed to deliver ultra-fine misting for use both indoors and outdoors.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Shark has put out a number of different products which are kind of fit for the time because warm summer days are really hailing down on us and it seems like the last couple of years we might be going through a pretty warm, moist summer as well, which means that for a lot of at least people here in Denmark and I assume most of Scandinavia and continental Europe, we will need fans and if you're looking for a fan, may I suggest at least looking at the stuff that Shark has been putting out recently and particularly this I think for a lot of different use cases is rather cool."
"It is called the FlexBreeze HydroGo and while it is a bit of a silly name, it does actually tell us a little bit about what the functionality is.Now obviously as you can see, this is a travel based thing.This will last you like a dozen hours on a charge."
"You can fully charge it using the charger that you get in the box and once you do that, it'll take a couple of hours and then you have a portable cooling pack with you everywhere you go.It is also very, very small, like the basic fan that you go down to your sort of convenience store to buy, like we have some down here, like a building center, you can get those for like $15, $20 and they are total crap."
"They are wonky in their construction and they are not very effective in the airflow output.So something like this immediately feels much more sturdy, much more well built.It is obviously more expensive, but you do get extra stuff for your money.So this will set you back around $150, but as I said, it is portable because it's small."
"This weighs you about 2.2 kilograms, which means with this carrying handle that it's very easy to just carry with you wherever you go.And it is also dimension-wise pretty small.I would say that pretty easily you would be able to put this in a backpack and thanks to this, that you can detach this little thing."
"It should be easy to just remove this little clip here and use it elsewhere, which I think is an incredible cool thing.It also, I think, is assumed that it can attach to a different base.You don't get a different base when you purchase it, which leads to one of my, I think, maybe complaints about this device, but overall a cool, small, handy thing."
"Now FlexBreeze, it's flexible, obviously, flexible because you can take it with you.HydroGo, well, inside here is a water tank, which you can access by pulling up this little lever.There is a rubberized seal, meaning that it won't splosh everywhere if you have it full and you carry it around."
"Inside, this water will be mystified through this little device right here, and if you open here, it will do a spray of this water mist.Now I should be saying that it's not like getting wet, like there's rain or moisture in the air."
"It is just increasing the inlaid moisture of the air.You won't necessarily feel it, but obviously, as we spoke about just before we switched on the cameras, you wouldn't have this with the spray on next to like, let's say, a desktop computer fully on gaming."
"You would probably have to direct it away from that just because that increased moisture is possibly isn't very good for consumer electronics in a number of different cases.However, what sharks say is that with the mist on, it can make a difference of as much as five degrees."
"Think about that.That is like having a breeze which feels like, let's say, 20 degrees and taken down to 15.That's the difference between something which is maintaining semi-cool air to something that is actually physically cold."
"So it should make a big difference.Now, we'll obviously test this in the days to come, but it really feels like a cool thing.And for that $150, I do think you're getting a lot of functionality.My only problem is that while Shark may sell you another stand, the fact is that you don't get one in your $150."
"You don't even, and I feel like they could have made this, a small telescopic rod.That means, and I think you know this with other fans as well.It is very important if you're very hot and you need to cool down, the direction from which that airflow comes is actually very important, meaning that if I have it down here and my face is up here, my feet are going to get very cold and that will have an imprint on the overall temperature of my body, but it won't be the effect that I want."
"I want it like this, which is why you want to place it in an elevation where you get the full effect of that airflow.But being as low as it is, even if you angled it upwards, it is very, I would say limiting where like how effective that will become."
"So let's say you're at a summer cottage, no indoor AC, it's very hot or you brought it with you on vacation.You would need to have a nightstand in this height or the bed height to feel that because otherwise it's going to be down at the foot of the bed pointing upwards where it won't make a damn difference while you sleep."
"So it seems a silly, a silly, let's say limitation to its usage if you want to carry it around with you, but still with the power pack built in, with the effect that they promise and the misting that will happen through this little nozzle here, still a cool way to cool down."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."