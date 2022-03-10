Logitech PowerPlay 2 and G502 X (Quick Look) - Never Run Out of Juice

We've got our hands on the latest wirelessly charging mousepad from Logitech, and also a new gaming mouse too.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It seems like a long time ago, but a few years ago, maybe even more, we took a look at the first Logitech PowerPlay, which was the general idea that instead of running dry of battery on your wireless mouse, gaming mouse, you would be able to continuously charge the battery in said mouse through wireless charging on your mouse pad."
"Well, PowerPlay 2 is now here, the direct sort of sequel.And the main thing that they have done is made sure that now the actual cost of getting one of these is a lot lower.As you can see, the basic design notion is the same."
"So you have like the charging guts in here and beyond this little cloth here, you have the actual sort of charging pad.Combined, it should be said, if you look at it from this angle, because you have this key playing thing here, but combined both the cloth mat and the sort of charging guts beneath it, it is absolutely insane that combined we're seeing 3.5 millimeters of thickness."
"You would not be able to distance this from a regular mouse pad.It is absolutely insane.The general idea is, as I said, the same.So it happens through this little wireless charging puck."
"So that means it's not integrated into the mouse, which also means theoretically that as this battery maybe decharges and then recharges, that it's continuously receiving power that you can swap it down the line and keep it going beyond the age of the puck or beyond the battery in general."
"Very good idea for a number of different reasons, not only sustainability.However, it is awesome that it is cheaper.This is available for around 110 euros, which is much less than the original model.The one problem is that this cable right here is not detachable."
"It is USB type A, and there is no USB input for the wireless receiver for the mouse, meaning that it takes up more USB ports within your machine than it probably should.It uses an older USB format.I would say that we are very much in the realm of going over to USB type C for all the things."
"And if this cable breaks, then you're screwed regardless, which seems dumb when you've gone through the hassle of making a detachable magnetic puck for your mouse.Be that as it may, there are 11 compatible mouse currently, including the 502 series, which is a legendary mouse, which is out in a number of different designs."
"This one is a tiny bit special because this is the G502X, and made in a special version just for press.But the newer G52X in general is a great fit for something like this.89 grams of total mouse weight."
"It utilizes a HERO 25K optical sensor, which means that it has a DPI of 25,000, which should be well and truly enough for almost all gamers on the planet.It uses hybrid optic mechanical switches, which means they are incredibly clicky and very bouncy as well."
"There is this free drive mouse wheel here, which they say are hyper fast, but it can also work as a button, not just by pressing it down, but to either side.That is why it is free drive.There is also obviously a DPI switch button, which is great."
"And it's currently on sale for like 90 euros or something, which really isn't all that much.What I personally really like about it is that grip has seemed to be on the mind of Logitech when they designed this."
"It is both ergonomic in the sense that there is this indent here with added mouse buttons here, but where I can truly rest my thumb, which I think is very great.But it's also this rubberized lay right here, where it just feels like your hand has such an easier job of grabbing on to the mouse or during extended usage."
"So in our review, it's basically we're going to say that, well, it's not only great for gaming, but it's also just great for office work because it seemed to even take some cues from like the MX Master Series, which is great.I mean, this is just awesome."
"So for much more on PowerPlay 2 and the mouse compatible with this wireless charging pad, stay tuned to Game Racktor.Bye."