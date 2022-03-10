Trust Switch 2 Accessories (Quick Look) - Gear Up and Go

We take a look at a handful of accessories made to make looking after and transporting your Nintendo Switch 2 console even easier.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This will be a very quick look, because what you see in front of you here are just accessories.But they are from Trust and it is the GX series, meaning that it's probably going to be a cheaper alternative to the seemingly very expensive accessories that Nintendo sells themselves for the Switch 2."
"So I just wanted to take you through that.Of course, the main attraction is this.By the way, I like the red and blue design.It is weird for the Switch 2 because the colorways are much more muted."
"It seems like this was conceived in a time for a Switch console, which had the more distinct colorway on each of the Joy-Cons.Be that as it may, this is designed for the Switch 2.Now, you have a lot of space here."
"What Trust say in their press material and indeed on just, you know, the regular packaging is that you can move this spacer around and have pretty much all of the accessories that you would want.So it could be a charger, it could be extra Joy-Cons, it could be a number of different things if that's what you want."
"Maybe the Pro Controller, you want to carry that with you.But the point is that none of these spaces are sculpted in here.So there is a good chance that it will rattle around a little bit because there is no way to actually secure them in place."
"So while this is cheap, and I'm sure a lot cheaper than the other sort of XL hard shockproof cases that you'll find, it is also a little bit of cheap to just put a space in here with one spacer.Maybe give us a few different ones or maybe like 3D print some trays for Joy-Cons and that kind of stuff."
"That would have been a good idea.And that's not the only problem.So here there are space for 12 games.That is great.It's the same sort of elastics design that we see across all of these."
"But as you can see, where does the console go?Well, if you remove this little Velcro strap here, it goes here.Which is fine in theory because you put the console here, then you slide the game, sort of the game spacing over it, and then you secure it with this strap, and then you close it down so that the screen is facing downward."
"But if you think a little bit about it, normally when a Velcro strap is the only thing keeping the console in the lid of the device or in the bag, that strip is a lot longer.So that means there's more Velcro keeping it in place.So this amount of Velcro, for instance, but it is only this amount."
"And if this somehow detaches while in transit, well, then you technically have a console which is flapping about in there.Sure, it won't do anything.But what happens if there's something sharp here?The console will take out the entire lid."
"There'll be screen here.So even though this covers, there'll be screen and Joy-Con space exposed.So that means that it's exposed to whatever's down here sticking up, since there is no tray or any sort of, let's say, lining that could protect what's in here from the console."
"Seems a little cheap to me.Maybe I'm just completely misunderstanding the use case, but I was just not really taken aback by it.And then this basic one, I think, is a lot stronger."
"Sure, the fastening mechanism is the same like this, but if it comes loose, there isn't really a lot of space that it can go because this is sculpted and made for the Switch 2.And even if you have charging or cables in here, it is lined, meaning that it's not in direct contact with the console."
"Clever! Where was that?Here! Somehow! Anyways, this is going to be cheap and it is made properly."
"I can tell.The strength of the handle, the quality of these zippers, no, they're not YKK, but they feel great to use.And the overall framing seems very sturdy to me."
"I would probably get something like this and transplant my accessories in something else and there's also a good screen protector, which you're probably going to need if you're using this.So, stay tuned for more."
"See you on the next one."