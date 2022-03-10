GRTV News - Denis Villeneuve confirmed as next James Bond director

The Dune director has a new franchise in his sights.
Ever since Daniel Craig decided to hang it up and retire as 007, as James Bond, we've been waiting to see what the future holds for this franchise.
"And it looks like after essentially years of very little happening, there's no direction.Recently Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were sort of pushed aside and no longer steward in the franchise.And I think that led to a few concerns to be honest because their focus has always been very much on quality over quantity and now Amazon MGM Studios is at the helm."
"So it made anyone, I think it made a few people a little bit concerned about the direction that could take.So far though, I think that it's quite a positive thing and we say this because of the fact that the director of the next James Bond film has been named."
"And while they're not a British developer, a lot of James Bond directors aren't as well.It's a very, very, very, very acclaimed director that's taking point on the upcoming next Bond film.Namely the person that gave us the last two Dune films."
"So yeah, let's take a look.Denis Villeneuve confirmed as director for the next James Bond movie.So who will he direct as James Bond then?So we still don't know who will play the next James Bond, a franchise that now belongs to Amazon."
"What we do know though is who will be directing.According to Deadline, Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049, Dune and Dune Part 2 is confirmed to take on the role in line with recent rumours.The choice of Villeneuve suggests that the next James Bond film will probably take quite a while as he is currently working on a third Dune film, which will not be released until December 2026."
"It is likely that the next Bond film will not be released until 2028 at the earliest.Villeneuve himself sees the assignment as an honour and says in an official statement, some of my earliest movie going memories are connected to 007.I grew up watching James Bond films with my father ever since Dr Noah Sean Connery."
"I'm a diehard Bond fan.To me, he's sacred territory.I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour."
"Amy, David and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen.Thanks to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.This is in regards to David Heyman and Amy.I can't remember their the new sort of lead, should we say, for the 00 franchise over Amazon MGM."
"And what do you think about the choice of director for the next James Bond film, which will also be the start of a new era?Now it should be said, Jonas noted in the piece that Villeneuve has Dune Part 2 to get at the door before then."
"And that is true.Dune Messiah, not Dune Part 2, Dune Messiah is on its way.The rumours is currently that it's going to start shooting within the next couple of weeks.So Dune Messiah arriving in late 2026 definitely seems plausible."
"And the way that directors tend to work, the production side of it seems to be the busiest part for them.Once they get the production done, they can sort of handle multiple projects while they're working on the post-production side of things for the upcoming movie."
"So I would assume that it won't necessarily affect how he goes about making Bond once Dune's finished shooting, which is probably going to be done well before the end of this year.The big question, though, is that he doesn't just have Dune Messiah in the works before Bond."
"He's attached to a variety of different projects, and that includes a nuclear war film that has been long in production or long in development.We still don't know when that's going to be shooting.It was thought that that was going to shoot before Dune Messiah, but clearly the success of Dune has switched things around, and now that's come before Dune."
"He's also working on a Cleopatra movie and then another film on top of Bond.So you would assume that Bond would probably push some of these, I'm not going to say smaller, but in the grand scheme of franchising, they are much less impactful and important stories.You'd assume that Bond would probably push them to the side a little bit and see Phil Nerve focus on Bond after Dune."
"We'll have to see.It should be said as well that this signing of Denis Villeneuve as a Bond director doesn't mean that Denis Villeneuve is going to be directing the next six Bond movies.Bond directors do tend to change on a film-by-film basis."
"There are a few that stick around and do multiple films.I think Sam Mendes did a few back-to-back for the Daniel Craig era, so maybe Denis Villeneuve will look at Bond as his next franchise now that Dune's done, because he has said that after Dune Messiah he'd like to be done with Dune, so maybe that'll be the case."
"But either way, we'll know more soon.I would assume, though, that now that the director's locked in, it's full steam ahead to making sure everyone knows who the next James Bond is, and I think there was a lot of rumours that went out about directors recently."
"Villeneuve's name was at the top of the list, and a lot of rumours that went out about the next Bond recently, and Aaron Pierre's name was at the top of the list as well.So I'm not going to say that he's going to be the next Bond, but I just think that stars are kind of aligning for it."
If you want to know more about this, be sure to keep posted and updated.