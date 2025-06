GRTV World News - Trump threatens tough trade deal for Spain after it refuses to meet NATO defence spending goal

United States President Donald Trump threatens tougher trade terms after Spain rejects the alliance's new defence target. #News #World #UnitedStates #Spain 26-06-2025. Óscar Ontañón Docal. Gamereactor. #Gamereactor #GRTVWorldNews #ÓscarOntañónDocal