GRTV News - Chun-Li has been cast for the live-action Street Fighter movie

Presence's Callina Liang is set to shoulder the role.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today we're gonna be talking a little bit about the upcoming Street Fighter film because one of its core characters has been cast. Picking up on the casting news of characters like Ryu and Ken, now we know who is going to be playing the sort of leading female character in the Street Fighter franchise, namely Chun-Li. So the character has been cast and it's gonna be a bit of a rising star actually that's gonna be taking point in it. So let's let's take a look and see who's taking over this role."
"Kalina Liang to play Chun-Li in the new Street Fighter film. The present star joins the anticipated adaptation. So now we know who will take on the role of the butt-kicking Chun-Li in Legendary's film adaptation of Street Fighter. Deadline reports that Kalina Liang, best known from films such as Steven Soderbergh's Presence and Bad Genius, has signed on for the role which honestly could turn out really well. Liang, who is only 25 years old, speaks fluent English and Mandarin and is, if read it is to be believed, a martial arts enthusiast."
"She thus joins heavyweights such as Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centeno as Ken, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Roman Reigns as Akuma and Orville Peck as Vega. So expectations are high. The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai who previously worked on Bad Try, among other films, and is scheduled to begin filming this autumn for a release on March 20th next year. The last attempt to do the role justice was, as we all know, Kristen Couric's fumbling around in The Legend of Chun-Li, a film that probably few remember and for good reason. Now however it seems that Legendary is actually serious about its venture and we are cautiously curious. So what do you think about the upcoming Street Fighter?Will it be any good? And that's Kalina Liang there next to a render of Chun-Li. So yeah this film is coming together at quite a rapid pace now. Capcom is obviously chasing the coattails of Warner, sorry I completely forgot then who Mortal Kombat was owned by, of Warner and the Mortal Kombat films because they obviously they've had the first one that came out a few years ago and the second one launches or premieres later this year. So by the time this film comes out we'll probably be talking about a third Mortal Kombat movie assuming it does semi well and cinemas. But this is gonna be a big venture this one because you know adapting these sort of really core and popular brands there's a lot that rides on them doing well and you'd think as well looking at the cast particularly for Street Fighter there's some big names in there don't get me wrong but it's not gonna be it's not like pure blockbuster A-list material all the way through so you'd expect the budget for this film to be more concise a little bit more affordable and therefore you know the the windows that the film be looking to hit to be classed as a success will be a little bit more relaxed and forgiving. But still you know this film is supposed to come out next year so we haven't had anything of significance or anything more of significance about it just yet but I would assume that if we're getting these casting announcements now they've been rolling out over the past couple of months at quite a decent rate you'd probably assume that film would begin hopefully by the end of the year if they want to get it out in 2026 and if not it wouldn't surprise me if it gets pushed to 2027 or something like that but again as we know more about this be sure to keep you posted but the key thing to note is that Chun-Li has been cast and Kalina Liang of most recently Presence will be taking over the role."
