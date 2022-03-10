GRTV News - Mafia: The Old Country is ready to launch

The game has already gone gold.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. We're going to be kicking off this week by talking about one of the big stories that sort of really ended last week and that was actually quite surprising I would say as well because it was the going gold announcement for Mafia the Old Country. Now when a game goes gold it's basically a signifier that development is complete and that it's ready for launch. We typically see going gold announcements, I don't know, maybe three weeks early if the game's in a pretty good shape. But occasionally, very occasionally, we get these announcements months in advance."
"It happened back in, well actually at the end of 2024 when Warhorse made the announcement that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was ready to go despite launching in early February.And now Hangar 13 are doing the same but with Mafia the Old Country. So yeah, the game's ready to go. We're in mid to late June at this point and it launches in early August so it's well ahead of time. But anyway, let's dive on in."
"Mafia the Old Country has gone gold, yep, seven weeks before launch. It's not at all uncommon to see games going gold a little before launch, meaning that their development is complete and that the title is ready to ship, effectively eliminating any fears of delay. However, what is very surprising is seeing a game go gold seven weeks before launch."
"That is precisely what has happened today with Hangar 13's Mafia the Old Country as the game is supposedly ready to go despite launch being seven weeks away from today, which this was written on Friday, so on June 20th, on August 8th, 2025. And that's the announcement Mafia the Old Country has gone gold. We can't wait to welcome you to our family on August 8th, 2025. So without setting your expectations too high, this reminds us how to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 as that game went gold in early December 2024 before launching around eight weeks later in early February. Mafia the Old Country is now on a similar trajectory, suggesting that when the linear, more focused single player game arrives, it should be in fighting shape. Are you excited for Mafia the Old Country?Again, it is a big comparison to make considering Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 debuted and was actually one of the sort of the biggest and most impressive titles that we've seen this year still. It wouldn't surprise me if that game, for one, is in a lot of game of the year contention and topics. I'm not going to go and say that Mafia the Old Country is going to follow suit, but when a game is ready to go seven weeks before it's supposed to launch, you have to look at it and go, they're probably quite confident about it."
"Be interesting all the same. So I don't expect the release date to change, not just because the game's ready. Don't expect it to come forward anytime or anything like that. It looks like it's set for that early August arrival of August 8th. But the good news is that it shouldn't be facing any delays now. And that should hopefully also mean, judging by the impressions of Borderlands 4, which seem to be very positive, that 2K and Take Two Interactive as publishers, they are probably very quite comfortable about what they have lined up later this year with Mafia in August, Borderlands in early September. Yeah, two really big heavy hitters, two of their biggest franchises, both debuting within around a month of one another. But as we hear more about the game, be sure to keep you posted and updated. And otherwise, thank you for watching today and I'll see you on the next one tomorrow. Take care, everyone."
