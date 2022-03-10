GRTV World News - Putin expresses concern over potential World War Three

Russian President Vladimir Putin brought up Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran.
21-06-2025. Óscar Ontañón Docal. Gamereactor.
"Today is June 21, 2025 and we are bringing you the latest news on Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran, more specifically the following headline.Putin expresses concern over potential World War Three."
"Russian President Vladimir Putin brought up Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran.This is the latest news on Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran.During a public appearance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted he was worried about the growing potential for World War Three."
"It is disturbing, I am speaking without any irony, without any jokes.Of course there is a lot of conflict potential, it is growing, and it is right under our noses and it affects us directly, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.And this requires, of course, not only our careful attention to the events taking place, but also the search for solutions, the search for solutions, preferably by peaceful means, in all directions, he added."
"Russian President Vladimir Putin brought up Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran and expressed his worries regarding the situation surrounding nuclear sites in Iran, where Russian experts are constructing two new nuclear reactors for Iran."