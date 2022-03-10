GRTV News - NetEase unveils striking single-player action-adventure Blood Message

Assassin's Creed meets God of War meets Black Myth: Wukong?
"Blood Message is NetEase's first AAA single player action adventure title. As Ben writes here, it's essentially what if God of War was set in 9th century Tang Dynasty China and featured a Prince of Persia like protagonist. This game is a big AAA experience coming from NetEase and it sort of seems like the next step in the generation of Chinese games or games set in China that are making their way to western markets and proving that these games have success as well, Black Myth Wukong did very very well, Marvel Rivals from NetEase as well, a game from Chinese developers again did very very well, so there's clear demand for this and they also do well in China too. Blood Message essentially follows, I'll read you the plot synopsis here, it's quote, set in the late Tang Dynasty in 848 AD, players take on the role of a nameless messenger who embarks on a perilous eastward journey to deliver a message that holds the fate of his homeland. Alongside his son, they must survive relentless enemy sieges and a treacherous 3,000-li odyssey, fighting against impossible odds to return to the heart of the Tang, Chang'an. Amidst the desert sands, they etch the final tale of loyalty in the great Tang. The world has heard too many stories of emperors and generals, Blood Message is an ode to unsung heroes. So yeah, you will have your son alongside you with this, which again sort of likens it a bit to God of War in that aspect. So it's also kind of based in history, in historical elements, specifically Dunhuang's uprisings, which is how a region of China basically freed themselves from Tibetan rule to once more return to the Tang Dynasty and all that we know apart from those sort of plot details and general gameplay of action-adventure, God of War style, is that it's coming to PC and consoles in the future and it's made on Unreal Engine 5. The game does look very impressive, it's again like sort of Assassin's Creed-esque, God of War-esque, it does look like it's taking from action-adventure successes of the past, but of course because it's a new IP, because it's coming from NetEase and because it's a AAA sort of action-adventure experience, I would suggest that it's probably going to get quite a few eyes on it. We're not sure how the gameplay is going to go, I doubt that it's going to be more of a Souls-like type of vibe, but it does seem to be more, as you can see from the gameplay here, sticking as I said with that God of War, Assassin's Creed aspect. We don't have a release date for it yet, but considering the game does look pretty polished right now, I wouldn't say that it would be 5-10 years off, it's potentially something that we could see relatively soon in the future, the next couple of years or so."