Navee Easyride 20 (Quick Look) - Smart and Sleek Movement

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.While this studio frame right here is quite big, it isn't naturally big enough to house a electric scooter if we were to stand it up properly, put it on this little holding pad here in a holding position because it just wouldn't fit in that frame."
"So I will directly reference you or show you the way of the written review that we also have planned for this to get a proper sense of what it works or how it works as an electric scooter.We just wanted to provide a quick video dimension so that you can see a little bit about how it actually functions."
"So obviously this is an electric scooter.Like with a lot of other things in consumer electronics, we really have quite a decent reference framework for what we can expect out of these things and this doesn't really break with tradition in any way."
"What we essentially have is a scooter where you kind of snap this sort of steering rack into place and you can unsnap it to fold it into a much more sort of comfortable and portable position if you have to like store it somewhere or you're done riding it, which means that it just takes up a lot less space."
"This particular model right here is incredibly cheap.It is, I would say, could be had for around $200 to $230 here, which is less than almost any electric scooter from a reputable brand that we would able to find.It even like goes below Xiaomi's cheapest light version of their scooters, which is they do cheap stuff."
"And even so, you aren't really missing out on a whole lot.Well, you're missing out on groundbreaking features for sure, because this doesn't have any of them.It has a sort of a non-slip surface area added here where your feet is."
"You have a push-on brake, which is activated through this button here.There is all of the lighting that you would need and a small display, as you can see right here, where you get basic range figures, speed figures, and app connectivity and pairing, which is actually quite nice and works quite well."
"And then as I said, a frontal light as well, alongside the reflexes that will mean that it meets the basic standards of being on the sort of small roads-ish in Denmark at the very least.It weighs 15 kilos."
"That's quite a lot.The engine in and of itself is a 250 watt engine, but has a peak effect of 450 watts.That means that it goes around 20 kilometers an hour, which actually seems to be like a standard maximum, meaning that if you have a better one with more watts to play with, it basically means that you can drive, you can accelerate faster, and you can go up steeper slopes, but the standard maximum is still going to be the same."
"So that's not the reason to spend more dough.One reason to spend more dough is that this actually just comes with 20 kilometers of range, which isn't really all that much.Remember, it is cheap, but we were able to find an eWheels E2S V2 Pro, which weighs five kilograms less, so 15 kilograms total, and it does 50 kilometers of range."
"That means that it's both lighter, despite packing a way bigger power pack for a longer range.So, but still, if you need to know or find out for yourself whether this platform or this way of commuting is, you know, for you, and you don't want to spend a whole lot to find out, like that 200, 230-ish entry fee is really low, much lower than you'll find elsewhere."
