Mova 600 (Quick Look) - Precise and Intelligent Lawn Maintenance

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Like Dream, their sub-brand, Mova, makes quite a few different pieces of kit.So cleaning is one focus area, obviously, where they create rather cheaper and more budget-friendly versions of what you could find previously at Dream."
"So that would be stick vacuums and robot vacuums as well.But like Dream as well, they have also gone out to the yard where they offer robotic lawnmowers.So like with the Dream-Mova relationship inside the house, it's kind of the same here.This is the Mova 600 and it is meant to be a more budget-friendly way to gain access into Dream's existing ecosystem and with a lot of the same functionalities and advantages, but at a markedly lower price."
"Now it should be stated that no Dream or Segway, for instance, robotic lawnmower are made equal and there are various price brackets with which you can buy one, but some of the ones that we featured here on the show, such as the Dream A2, will set you back a lot more than this one."
"This, the Mova M600, as I said, can be had for around 800-ish euros, which on a good day is half of what you would pay for a flagship, but in the case of the Segway Navimo one that we had, which is, to be fair, made for almost sort of industrial or at the very least prosumer use cases, well, it's about a third or even a fourth."
"These things can get really expensive.So to have one for 800 euros, which obviously is not something that you immediately squander, it is not completely out of the realm of possibility next to buying, say, a used second-hand MacBook Air or something like that will set you around the same, and this is an incredible piece of machinery you get for your money."
"So what are the limitations?Well, obviously it's smaller.You can tell right off the bat, it's not a lot smaller, but it is smaller.And the reason that it is that is the smaller battery."
"This one is designed to cover and maintain, which is not only mowing once, but continuously mowing to maintain the length of grass that you would want on your lawn in your garden for around 600 square meters.Compare that to the 10,000 square meters that you can get, which is like, again, a small park, then this is much more suited to the regular garden."
"And I should say that I found some research.It's dated back to 2016, but I don't think like size of gardens, for instance, in a country like Denmark fluctuate all that much.I mean, the ground scale is the same."
"And I found that even in the most well-off communities in Denmark, the regular size would be around 170 to 200 square meters, meaning that 600 will see you through and then some.So purchasing something which has a larger battery is larger as a result and covers a larger area is frankly a bit overkill."
"There is also the way in which it apparently cuts fine lines.So for instance, if it navigates next to, let's say a row of tiles or a small garden footpath, well, then that line might not be as finely tuned as it would be on other more expensive flagships."
"But beyond that, it weighs about 10 kilograms.It has an IPX6 certification, meaning that it can very much be outside all year round parked in its little stand without it taking damage to really important essential components.It has the same-ish 3D LiDAR module right here, meaning that it creates a bubble all around itself, meaning that it's totally aware of its immediate 360-degree surroundings."
"That also means that it has object detection, meaning that if it will mow grass in its U-shaped form, it will do the U-shape just like more expensive ones where we'll do this, for instance, to ensure complete coverage.So if it arrives at, say, a flip-flop or a child's toy or a ball or stuff that you might leave out on your lawn, well, then it will see that, detect it, you'll get a notification on your app saying that it has responded to this object, and it will navigate around."
"And it will remember in the map that you've made that back then when it lasted its rounds, there was an object there, so it needs to prepare for that.Maybe the grass is longer because it might be, let's say, five days since it mowed there last."
"Point being, this has all the smarts of a flagship, and with a little bit of sacrifice to the cutting fineness and attention to detail, this, I think, will do 90% of the mowing of something that costs three times as much.It also means, by the way, that there is no wire involved."
"For a lot of cheaper robotic lawnmowers, what will actually happen is that you will need to dig down a wire which will then define the outer extremities of the area it's covering.That's essentially how it turns its head on straight.But no need with this."
"Like with the much more expensive Dream A2, you take it for a walk with your app the first time where it will drive in front of you, and you will basically steer it to make sure that it knows where it is.With a little help of a satellite uplink and Wi-Fi, it will then know and map your garden pretty much like a robotic vacuum cleaner, something that Mova and Dream also makes."
"So if you ask me, it seems at the offset that it's a pretty tiny difference, and you save a lot of money.So we're going to test this, but so far, big thumbs up for Mova.Bye."