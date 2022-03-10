GRTV News - Sony reported to be interested in buying Warner Bros Streaming and Studios

Are we about to see another massive media buyout?
Sony is apparently thinking about buying Warner Bros Streaming and Studios, if you're like, what the hell is Warner Bros Streaming and Studios, well let me tell you, essentially, a couple of weeks ago, or recently, I can't remember if it was last week or the week before, Warner Bros announced that in 2026 it would be splitting into two key divisions, that being Streaming and Studios and Global Networks. For us, over in international markets, the people who aren't in the US, Streaming and Studios is probably the biggest thing to talk about as it's WB Games, Warner Bros Movies, HBO, HBO Max, DC Studios, and pretty much everything else that you can consider under that label, and then Global Networks is more like CNN, TBS, all those things that go off across the streaming world, or I guess the television world, I should say. However, the source from SEScoops says that Sony is thinking about buying the Streaming and Studios aspect of that, which would involve, obviously, the things I've just mentioned there, so WB Games, HBO Max, things like that.
"For us, over in international markets, the people who aren't in the US, Streaming and Studios is probably the biggest thing to talk about as it's WB Games, Warner Bros Movies, HBO, HBO Max, DC Studios, and pretty much everything else that you can consider under that label, and then Global Networks is more like CNN, TBS, all those things that go off across the streaming world, or I guess the television world, I should say. However, the source from SEScoops says that Sony is thinking about buying the Streaming and Studios aspect of that, which would involve, obviously, the things I've just mentioned there, so WB Games, HBO Max, things like that. Less than a week after Warner Bros Discovery announced it was splitting into two separate companies, Sony is considering a purchase of WB Streaming and other assets. Sources have told SEScoops that Sony is considering a purchase of the newly announced WBD Streaming and Studios company, which is expected to complete its separation from WBD Global Networks by mid-2026. Sony is interested in acquiring WBD's HBO Max streaming service IPs and its gaming assets. Now, of course, as we say here, this is just a report, and I would say, personally, I don't think it's that much of a compelling one."
I'm not sure why Sony would be looking to buy this, I'm not sure why Warner Bros would be looking to sell it. We also heard recently that WB Games is splitting into four key IPs to focus on, that being Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat, and DC Games. So, in essence, it seems there's a major amount of restructuring going on at Warner Bros right now, which makes you wonder, are they looking for a buyer? Also, I would say that Sony might not be able to take on a company that's this big right now. We know that Sony is a smaller company than, say, Microsoft, for example, which bought out Activision and Blizzard recently for the tune of $75 billion. So, looking at this, it seems that, well, exciting potentially for the idea of, say, Sony running things like DC Games or something like that, as well as their Marvel games, which they're well known for. It might be the case that nothing comes of this. I'm recalling a time when we thought that TikTok was going to get bought out by Amazon, and then later we heard that Amazon actually just gave them such a paltry amount as an offer that they decided to grind them entirely. We're not sure what's going on behind the scenes here. It's likely that we'll know more soon, because with mid-2026 being the date for this split, it's likely that we would know about potential deals if they are going to go ahead closer to that date, as you'd imagine that Sony wants to snap up Warner Bros before they can really start to gain the benefits of splitting into two different companies, if it will even be beneficial.