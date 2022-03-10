Sharp HT-SB700 (Quick Look) - Compact and Powerful Audio

We take a look at a soundbar that has a small form-factor but plenty of technology under the hood to deliver quality and powerful audio.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.When we have gadgets here on the Quick Look table, we very often tend to gravitate towards things that are expensive."
"It's not our fault entirely, because that is the merchandise that most brands want to send us.And that, we think, in turn, is more interesting for you, because flagship products offer the most features, and they are, well, often, more than often than enough, the most innovative, which means that it's more interesting for us to tell you about."
"But there is also sometimes a good thing, or some good symbolic gestures involved in showing you something that is cheap, that is definitely undermining its competitors with a pretty strong price point.And that is what we have here."
"This is the Sharp HT-SB700, yeah, it just rolls off the tongue.It is a 2.02 compact soundbar, and as you can see from this little logo here, it is Dolby Atmos-enabled right off the bat, and that is pretty incredible in a soundbar which is so small, and by small, I mean dimension-wise and also weight-wise."
"It is a very classic black box design with this big metal front grill right here, but as you can see from the way that I'm handling it, it is very light, and it also is very small, so it will fit under most small television sets if you have one of those.There is obviously mounting points for it if that's what you want, but for the PC crowd out there, I would say that this is small enough, compact enough, length-wise, but also height-wise that it would fit under a big monitor, meaning that you might, if you enjoy that kind of stuff, have a big, bulky sound solution that doesn't take up much space if you're the kind of PC player or just PC enthusiast that doesn't want a headset on all the time."
"I, for instance, just don't want to use headsets because I don't like the feeling of shutting myself out from the world when I'm playing or watching or when I'm using a PC in general or a console for that matter, so a soundbar is a good solution for that particular thing.So there is everything you need here, and this is under 200 euros, which is awesome."
"So that means that back here, we have HDMI eARC, which is awesome.There's also Bluetooth and optical input, plus an AUX port if that is what you need.Inside there are five different presets, which also enables individual treble and bass controls if that's what you want."
"It will, I think, amount to 140 watts of total amplification, and it comes with a remote.It consists of, as I said, this main unit here, but to get that Dolby Atmos effect, there are two up-firing speakers here, which will enable that enveloping sound that you get from traditionally surround sound or pseudo-surround sound speakers like this."
"So again, for below 200 euros, that's pretty incredible.We're going to have to run it through its paces, obviously, but it looks like this might be a strong candidate for an all-in-one sound solution for a lot of different presets out there."
"So stay tuned for a full review.See you on the next one."