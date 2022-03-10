GRTV News - Will Aaron Pierre become the next James Bond?

A rumour suggests he is a leading candidate.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about James Bond and a little bit about 007.Not the game this time, we do talk about the game a fair bit as of late, but today we're going to be talking about the actual main film franchise.There's been lots of rumours over the years about who will succeed Daniel Craig as the next 007, the next James Bond."
"There's been some quite, I would say, high profile front runners. Tom Hardy was in there once, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was a leading favourite at some point.There was, I can't remember the name of the actor, the Slow Horses actor who plays River Cartwright, the Scottish actor, I can't remember his name for some reason.He was my favourite, which is kind of ironic because I can't remember his name. But none of them have been hired just yet."
"But the latest rumour seems to suggest that another rising star is a favourite for the role.And this time it's going to be the upcoming Lantern star, the former Rebel Ridge star, and the former Mufasa the Lion King star, Aaron Pierre.So let's have a look.Aaron Pierre rumoured to take over as the next James Bond. The Mufasa and soon to be Lantern star could be driving the 007 series forward too."
"So intensive work is underway to find the next James Bond.This comes after Amazon bought MGM Studios for around 8.5 billion dollars, followed by spending another billion or so to acquire creative control over the 007 franchise.In other words, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are out of the picture.The two new producers hunting for talent are Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who were formerly taken over the reins for the next Bond film."
"Rumours and speculation are rife, and according to insider Daniel Rickman, Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre is now one of the hottest candidates.His track record is quite impressive, it must be said, with roles including Dev M in Krypton, Caesar in the Underground Railroad, Malcolm X in Genius and the voice of Mufasa in Mufasa the Lion King.So it's probably only a matter of time before we get an official announcement."
"As Amazon is unlikely to want to drag out the process too long, given the investments that have been made, the two big pieces of the puzzle to remain are the actor and director before they can finally get started on reinventing the Bond universe.What do you think? Is Aaron Pierre a suitable candidate for the role of Bond?And this is obviously the source from Daniel Rickman, who hides it behind his Patreon account."
"But yeah, there's Aaron Pierre from Rebel Ridge.No, personally, for me, with Bond, there's only really one.Well, there's only really two sort of key things that Bond needs to be.I think that Bond has to be a male because it's James Bond."
"That's the name of the character. You don't meet many female Jameses.I know that, you know, you can use the 007 idea of it, but James Bond is like the name of the character.So I think it has to be a man. And secondly, they have to be British.It's a very, very British franchise. I just I don't think it would sit very well if you brought in an American, for example, to do their best British accent for a Bond film or several Bond films."
"You know, they can be Irish, you can be Scottish, they can be Welsh, whatever, but they just have to be British.And I think that's the two things that a James Bond actor needs to be.Aaron Pierre is obviously he's English. He was born and raised in London.So that ticks the box. And he's a guy, obviously, as well."
"But I think that when you look at Aaron Pierre as well as a person, he's got that sort of like Bond aura to him.You know, he's he does. He's got that very sort of sleek and suave look to him.And I think that really suits him. And I think that I think that he could be quite a good fit, actually, for James Bond.I still think that, again, the River Cartwright actor."
"I can't remember his name for some reason. It's really poor. It makes me look really poor.That does. But I still think he's my my current like top pick for I think he'd be a great bond.Aaron Pierre, I do think would also be a pretty good pick, especially if they wanted to go down a different route.Instead of using, you know, traditionally white males, if they wanted to go down and branch out to different ethnicities."
"You know, a lot of talk has been about Idris Elba, but as good as Idris is, he's a bit too old to play James Bond at this point.I think same as Henry Cavill. I think Henry Cavill is a bit too old to play James Bond.So if they do want to go down a different ethnicity, Aaron Pierre could be the perfect pick because he is, again, much younger than, say, Idris Elba."
"But, yeah, let us know what you think about the casting below. Would you like to see Aaron Pierre?Was there someone else that's on the top of your list for the next James Bond?Let us know below. And otherwise, we'll see you all on the next and final GOTV News tomorrow.Take care, everyone."