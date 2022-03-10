GRTV News - Donkey Kong Bananza Direct explained

We've got an extensive look at DK's latest adventure.
"Hello there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado today we're talking Donkey Kong Bonanza, the direct has been out, I'm going to talk a little bit about everything that we saw in those 15 minutes, we've got Ben's piece here because I think it's kind of the most interesting, it's about the content of the game and boy does this game look massive, this comes from the Super Mario Odyssey developers by the way and you can tell because there's a serious sense of scale to this latest Donkey Kong adventure, so Donkey Kong Bonanza has showcased that yes we are getting Pauline as Donkey Kong's companion throughout this new adventure and he'll be heading to the core of the world which will also involve facing off against the Void Company which involves Poppy Kong, Void Kong and Grumpy Kong, three evil villains that are sort of trying to take over the core of the world as well, we'll be following them in our journey and essentially, let me just get some names here for you, they've taken over the various sub-levels of the planet by the way, the Void Company and we're going to be taking from Odd Rock all the way down to the centre of the earth itself, so to do that we're going to be using loads of new abilities in this Donkey Kong game, we're going to be using dive punch, rolling, hand slapping which a lot of you are probably familiar with because they're quite similar to stuff that we've seen before but of course as you've seen you can tear away bits of the environment, use it as a surfboard, use it to take away enemies, tear away chunks of enemies, there's a lot of stuff that you can do here with the environment, it looks absolutely insane, the amount of technology that must have gone into allowing these mechanics to work, there's also these Bonanza super abilities which allow you to transform into a massive gorilla, a massive zebra or a massive giraffe, not giraffe sorry, ostrich, with all their own different abilities as well, the zebra can run on water, the ostrich can fly and the Donkey Kong, sorry the gorilla can punch really hard as you might expect, also Pauline isn't just sitting there by the side, she can make music which can help remove some seals on some bits and pieces that you might find around the map, she can also be helped out by a second player, if somebody else joins you in co-op which was confirmed then she can basically blast the terrain and enemies with little music blasts but yeah she's going to be a bit of a helper and also the game allows game share with co-op as well to a Nintendo Switch One system even which is quite exciting considering that it is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive itself, we also got confirmation of an Amiibo, we got the assist mode confirmation which assist mode is basically if you want to make the game a little easier for yourself you can half your damage taken and you get a guide that shows you where next to go in the story which seems like it's going to be quite a big deal as the maps are going to be huge, there's loads of stuff to check out, we've got it all covered on Game Reactor where you can get it from but yeah take a look, let us know what you think of the Donkey Kong Direct, did you watch it, have you seen it, are you going to be buying Donkey Kong Bonanza when it comes out on the 17th of July, let me know all that and I'll see you tomorrow for more GioTV news, goodbye."