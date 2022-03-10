Segway Navimow X3 Series (Quick Look) - Mow Without the Hassle

We take a look at this electric mower that is designed to make lawn maintenance and care even easier and less stressful.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We just wrapped a collaboration that we did with Segway Navimo, which produces fairly expensive but also incredibly effective and luxurious robotic lawnmowers."
"And we thought it would also be interesting to just do a quick, quick look for you guys, seeing as when we initially looked at it through this collaboration with them, we became intrigued by just how pro robotic lawnmowers can go in this day and age, because we already took a look at a fairly expensive model from Dreamy, the A2, I believe, but this is a step above in almost every conceivable metric."
"Now some of the things that we brought to light in that video is the same here, which is basically what you can expect out of a really expensive robotic lawnmower in 2025, meaning almost all of the, let's say, limitations that was known in the category for three years ago, two years ago, they're all gone."
"So this is the X3 series.Now this is the big boy here, the 90, but again, you can get it down to starting from around 2,500 euro, and then it will crawl all the way up to much, much more than that.So around 4,500 euros for something like this."
"But this mainly has a bigger battery inside, meaning that it can chug on for hours upon hours, I think about four hours, and that means that it can maintain a much larger area.So we are looking at prosumer levels coming up on enterprise levels of width and breadth and the scope of the area that you would want trimmed."
"So we're talking like facilities and not just your home back garden.That can also pretty much be reflected in the size because it has to carry around such a large power pack and it can mow such a broad area in one stroke.Now obviously it will do the snaky thing where it will do like this, but you can pretty much set it up to do whatever shape and size and scope you like."
"The point is that this bad boy here can do around 10,000 square meters and it will maintain 10,000 square meters by basically looking at live weather forecasts, taking the weather into the consideration after looking at said forecast, and then over time, depending on weather, again, the time of the year, the precipitation in the air, basically determine when the grass needs cut and which sections needs cut at what time."
"Very professional piece of equipment here, which by far exceeds what you would normally use at home.But it is really fun to look at something like this and see just how far the category can go."
"As I said, this can run up to four hours on one continuous charge.It has a huge charging pad, which it backs into like a robotic vacuum cleaner when it's done to charge, and all of this happens with you maintaining a live connection to it on your phone where it will tell you where it is, what it's doing, in which volume it's doing, what it is it's doing, and while it's doing it, it maintains, I would say, a noise level that is around 60 decibels, so a lot quieter than your standard lawnmower, for instance, which is really, really cool."
"Now, it has a 360-degree field of view, which means that it can both look all around itself, it creates sort of a bubble where it can maintain a full-degree view around itself to orient itself basically, but it also has built-in AI algorithms that means that it can basically notice whether or not there is animals, balloons, swings, obstacles, toys, and it will alert you because it recognizes objects in real time and tells you what is placed where."
"That also gives you a direct camera feed, so you can, if it basically gives you an alert to say, I've discovered this obstacle, you can tap in directly and look at that obstacle for yourself and make an informed decision about what to do next.It also has a fairly hefty engine inside it, meaning that it can crawl at 27 degrees, and basically, it's meant to be maintenance-free for long, long stretches of time."
"It also, through these 360-degree cameras that are mounted all around, can use advanced optical and mapping capabilities in combination with dual antennas in here to always ensure accurate operation, and if it strays outside of the field that you have designated alongside it, well, then it will alert you to where it is, why that happened, and just a detailed status report of what is going on."
"It is overall both something that you would want professionally, but also if you just want more control over what is happening with a larger green area that you want maintained, then this really is the machine to buy.It can also, which I think is fun, be upgraded with a number of accessories through expansion base, so that could be added power or something like that, which is really, really cool as well."
"In terms of what it actually uses to cut the grass, it uses a six-blade design with anti-clocking cutting discs to cut every area twice for a clean lawn appearance, and it has that same thing where it knows basically if there is, for instance, tiling on the way or gravel like a footpath, and it will go right up to the edge of that to make sure that it cuts those corners quite finely."
"So that means that it can maintain a large area, but also maintain it in a really nice way that makes it seem like you have done it by hand, and that is really the point of something like this.We think that €4,500 is a lot, and it really is a lot."
"You can get a car for that money, but if you are professionally, either you want a professionally cut lawn or you are maintaining a large area, which, for instance, it requires employees or, let's say, the front yard to a hotel or a restaurant, golf courses use these extensively.There's a number of different use cases where something like this comes into play, and from our experience, we've yet to properly test this, but we will soon, it seems like Segway Navimov really, really knows their stuff, which they will because they've done lawnmowers forever, so it's probably going to be great."
"See you on the next one."