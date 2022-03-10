GRTV News - Xbox confirms the next-generation of Xbox hardware

Expect big things across console, PC, cloud, handheld, and accessories.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about something that I think kind of blindsided a lot of people really."
"Basically, Xbox has come out and they've confirmed that the next generation of stuff is on its way.Sarah Bond popped up, introduced a short little video where she talked about the partnership with AMD that Microsoft is currently involved with and how this next generation of Xbox hardware is going to be very, very, very based around Windows gaming and that it's also going to be looking to tackle the sort of console, handheld, PC, cloud, the various different spaces with Game Pass obviously at the core."
"So let's take a look at it and then we'll chat more about it afterwards.So Xbox confirms new next gen consoles in partnership with AMD, however Microsoft sees Windows as the number one platform for gaming.To anyone who thinks that Microsoft might be moving away from the console market, Sarah Bond has other things to say."
"In a video shared on Tuesday afternoon, the president of Xbox announced a partnership with AMD to power their next generation hardware lineup, specifying across console, handheld, PC, cloud and accessories.So Microsoft is determined in bringing the next generation of graphics innovation to unlock a deeper level of visual quality and immersive gameplay experiences powered by AI."
"However, while it's explicitly said that Microsoft will bring new next generation consoles, they insist on their idea of having the same Xbox experience on consoles, PC or any divided with cloud gaming.So not locked to a single store or tied to a one device."
"Instead they add that Windows must be the number one platform for gaming.We may still be years ago to see the next generation of the console, but the best news of all is that Microsoft will ensure that they will maintain compatibility with your existing library of Xbox games, addressing one of the biggest concerns of Xbox players who have been purchasing digital games since the Xbox 360."
"And again, this is a video, I'm not going to play it right now, but if you want to watch Sarah talk about it, you can watch it there.So yeah, a few things to take from it, obviously.So the Windows thing, I am not surprised by that one bit."
"I think that's definitely the future because if you, if instead of using like an Xbox hard or an Xbox software, an OS, if you use Windows, it allows you to tap into the full variety of what Windows does, which means, um, you no longer just tied to the Microsoft store.You can then open access to steam and epic games and even Ubisoft connect if that's the sort of stuff you're interested in."
"You can, you can, you know, you can go and play games through third party services, something that PlayStation will likely be far behind Xbox on.So that's a, um, a pretty big deal there.The other thing, um, very big focus on handheld, which is interesting because they've got this Xbox AMD PC thing that's coming out, or Asus PC, sorry, thing that's coming out, uh, very, very soon."
"But this, uh, this is like a double down on handheld, which makes you think that eventually this, this proper Xbox first party handheld thing might be, might be, uh, coming out at some point.It's difficult to say otherwise AMD graphics."
"That's not a really surprise because I think they use AMD anyway in the Xbox series lineup.So that's quite, um, it's just a building on the relationship they already have.Um, accessories are going to be important as usual.You know, they have the, the controller creator suite and whatnot."
"That's not going anywhere anytime soon.Cloud's going to become increasingly important as is PC, the compatibility with it all game pass is going to be, you know, once again, the, probably the primary driving force for the reason to come to Xbox systems and the Xbox ecosystem."
"But the interesting thing, most of all that I thought about this is if Xbox is telling us about this, these news, next generation hardware stuff now, it probably means they're closer than we think because we look back at the Xbox series lineup and they, I think they announced them at the start of 2019 and they launched in, well, the end of 2020."
"So if they're telling us about them now, and we've heard plenty of rumors that production is going quite well and design is going quite well.It wouldn't surprise me if this is closer than we think there have been some rumors in the past that have suggested a sort of, you know, a late 2026 arrival for the next generation of Xbox."
"And while that seemed quite soon, this matched up with the fact that next year is the 25th anniversary of Xbox.Everything seems to be coming together to say that maybe the next generation of Xbox is actually closer than it is further away."
"Which is, you know, a little bit of an unusual thing to say, because I don't think that this generation has nearly reached its pinnacle yet.I think that there's plenty more for these consoles to currently give.So we'll have to see more about this."
"If there is any truth or there is any, you know, yeah, if these consoles are actually closer than they are further away, then we will start seeing something more significant about them relatively soon, I would say.You know, more rumors coming out, more reports coming out, all that good stuff."
"But again, as we wait for that kind of information, then what we can do right now is just speculate on what Sarah Bond has said.So yeah, let us know what you think about it.The next generation of Xbox hardware, you know, this all comes as PlayStation also recently started talking about their stuff as well."
"So we're nearly, we're getting close to the next generation of main PlayStation and main Xbox consoles.So very, very exciting.But yeah, that's all the time I have on today's episode, but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week."
"So thank you for watching and I'll see you on the next one.Take care, everyone."