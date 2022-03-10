Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller (Quick Look) - Take Gaming to the Next Level

We look at the latest Pro Controller system from Nintendo, which offers even more immersive elements and enhanced features.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.When the original Pro Controller launched for the Switch console, people really liked it."
"While it didn't have really sort of spacey, advanced features like haptic feedback and some of the things that we would expect out of way more serious controllers, people loved the ergonomics, the 40 hour battery life, the button layout and the overall sort of denseness of the design and the construction."
"Now the Switch 2 has launched and here is the Pro 2 controller, meaning that it's a Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch 2.And it basically, like the Switch 2 itself, takes a lot of design cues from the original Pro Controller and sort of amplifies them and gets rid of some of the guff that was sort of holding that design profile back."
"Now furthermore, it is, to my hands, a little bit smaller, a little bit lighter, but maintains the same 40 hour battery life, which is incredible.I should stress that the DualSense, I think, will run you about 6 to 8 hours, this should run you 40."
"That is pretty good.These thumbsticks have been redesigned from the ground up, they're not hauled effect, but I don't think there was ever any issues with stick drift on the Pro Controller.So the fact that Nintendo hasn't added hauled effect, which doesn't improve performance so much as it just keeps drift at the door, well, I don't really mind it not being there."
"But they do feel amazing.Much better feeling, much stiffer, much nicer to the touch and responsive.Now what we'll also find here is a C button.Now the C button will activate game chat, which obviously is the new sort of one of the main features of the Switch 2."
"I should stress that the controversy surrounding the C button is obviously that what it does is that it activates a feature which you essentially have to pay for, meaning it's a hardware based feature which is not part of the overall user experience of the console unless you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription."
"You won't be able to use it then.So it's superfluous if you don't have the subscription, so to speak.However, it is cool that it is there.We use game chat."
"I don't like it all that much.I think it's rather underwhelming, but it was never the point of the Switch console sort of framework to have these kinds of features anyway.It's just nice to use a really good controller with a Nintendo system like this is."
"There are configurable shoulder buttons, which is great.A lot of these buttons are configurable in general.There is HD rumble 2 alongside an accelerometer and a gyroscope, meaning that all of the tilt and sort of functions that you would get by just tilting your console is completely preserved if you're using this controller."
"There is a headphone jack, which is lovely because when the original Switch launched, just basic voice chat compatibility was a bit of an issue.At first, they wanted you to use a smartphone app while you were playing, which is just hilarious now."
"And as I said, there are extra programmable buttons back here, which is great.The one thing that really bothers me is that this controller, all of these years on, still does not have analog triggers, meaning there might be a little bit of travel, a little bit of resistance on these triggers here, but they are like, it's a one button thing."
"There is no gradual press, which would be so lovely in a game like, I don't know, Mario Kart frickin' World, which launched with the console, a kart racer, which only has A for full throttle, imagine that if you could gradually press the throttle like you would in any other racing game, but it's going to be annoying for a number of different reasons because HD rumble 2 is actually quite good."
"It's not the same as, you know, the haptic feedback you get in a dual sense, but it's good enough.So for them to omit analog triggers is a bit of a letdown.Apart from that though, I think that this is worth all the money that Nintendo's asking."
"It's a great, simple controller that I think a lot of Switch 2 owners will be very happy with.So for much more on the Switch 2 and the Pro Controller, stay tuned, bye."