GRTV News - Borderlands 4 will be expanded post-launch with two new Vault Hunters

Vault Hunter DLCs are back!
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, interviews, exclusives, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado, today we're talking Borderlands 4, specifically the post launch content that Gearbox has since announced, yesterday pre-orders went live, a bunch of previews also went live, we've got our own up at Gamereactor by the brilliant Javier Escrabiano, I don't want to say his name wrong, but I think I just did, anyway, so we've got the fact that it's going to be confirmed to be $70 at launch, or £70, which is basically $80, thanks Randy, anyway, we've also got confirmation of post launch content including two new Vault Hunters, an entirely new region of Kairos, and plenty more for us to look forward to after the game has launched, so there's going to be paid and free DLC for the game, and the main body of content will come in the form of story packs, similar to kind of Borderlands 3 story packs, I don't believe, correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't believe that Borderlands 3 introduced any new Vault Hunters as part of its DLC, it was entirely based on story packs, whereas it seems we're going to be getting a bit of both for Borderlands 4, as Borderlands 2 sort of did a similar thing where it had Krieg and Gage come into the game, but it also had different little campaigns that you could take on as well. In any case, as Gearbox says here, it will offer an entirely new region of Kairos with extended narrative content, including additional storylines and side missions, and tons of fresh loot and cosmetics to collect for the story packs. The other two Vault Hunters will be hugely popular with the community. So, it's possible that we could be seeing characters that we already know come back in Borderlands 4, it's also possible that we could be seeing entirely new characters, as I said the Apple mentioned Krieg and Gage are incredibly popular characters, but they were introduced entirely new and fresh to the franchise when they were brought in for Borderlands 2, so we'll have to see what Gearbox tries to do, whether they push the boat out or whether they go safety, because to be fair, it would be nice to see some old faces, but it might also be nice to see some entirely new ones as well. In any case, we'll also get Bounty Packs, which will add a new area with fresh missions and a unique boss fight, plenty of new loot and cosmetics to collect, and a new type of personalised Digi Runner vehicle, and a Vault Card with unique challenges and rewards. Specifics for these DLCs, by the way, none of them have really been shared just yet because the base game isn't even out, we've still got three months to wait just under until the base game launches, so we're not really expecting to hear much about the DLC, it's likely that that will continue throughout 2026 and beyond. For what we see for Borderlands 4, a reminder that Borderlands 3 came out in 2019, meaning that Borderlands 4 coming out in 2025, we're likely going to see content pushed out for that until maybe even 2030, considering how long it takes to make these games nowadays, but in any case, it does seem like we've got some more exciting stuff for Borderlands 4 to be looking forward to. Which are you most looking forward to for Borderlands 4's post-launch content? Do you want to see more story, or do you want to see more Vault Hunters brought your way?Let me know that more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"