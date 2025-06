Street Fighter 6 - Nintendo Switch 2 4K HDR Gameplay: Full Ken Arcade Mode Run

"♫ Ya, uh, I've been a failure, I've been a success ♪" GRP's song goes nicely with Ken's own story, doesn't it? Here we play Masters's full story mode as we fight our way through Chun-Li, Guile, (Truck), Ryu, and finally the always-tricky JP. Will Ken clean his name once and for all? Check it out in 2160p with shiny HDR on Gamereactor.