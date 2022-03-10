GRTV News - Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct to take place on June 18

Expect a shorter show tailored to the upcoming 3D platformer.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRCV News.Today we're going to be talking about one of the things that's happening this week actually.Which is that Nintendo have come out and they've said that there's going to be a Nintendo Direct happening."
"Actually tomorrow believe it or not, so on Wednesday June 18th.It's not going to be a Direct like we saw back in April where they show a bunch of different things that are happening.It's going to have a very focused sort of look at Donkey Kong Bonanza and only Donkey Kong Bonanza.And I think it's about 15 minutes long."
"So it's a more sort of subtle, succinct show that's going to have a tighter focus.But it's also going to be looking at one of, I would say, one of the year's biggest games.And if you're a Switch 2 owner, which there's a lot of you out there already.It's definitely something that's going to be exciting."
"So let's take a look at the details.Donkey Kong Bonanza focused Nintendo Direct is happening on Wednesday.The show has just been confirmed on Nintendo Today.So Nintendo is really getting plenty of bang for its buck through its Nintendo Today app."
"The service has just been utilised once more to confirm a pretty exciting event that is happening in a couple of days.It's been noted that on Wednesday June 18th we can look forward to a Donkey Kong Bonanza focused Nintendo Direct.The exact timing for the show has also been confirmed to fit Nintendo's typical timing of 2pm BST, 3pm CEST.And as for the Direct's duration, we're yet to hear this information."
"That has since been changed. It is about 15 minutes long.But you'll see where the information has come from in a second.Anyway, otherwise, if you're excited to see more for what many are attributing as a launch window title for the Nintendo Switch 2, be sure to tune in when the show airs in two days."
"And this was the post that they shared on Nintendo Today.A screen captured this, so it's literally word for word what was on Nintendo Direct, on Nintendo Today.And it says, tune in on Wednesday June 18th for a live streamed Donkey Kong Bonanza Direct 18-6-2025 presentation.Set up a notification by tapping register in the calendar."
"And that's where you can get the time by doing that.But again, they've since confirmed this because they shared this on Nintendo Today about an hour before they actually shared it around the world.So that's why the information came a little bit sort of skewed.So yeah, we've got a show to look forward to this week."
"It won't be a massive one.Again, especially for us in Europe, it's happening at a very, very nice time.2pm BST, 3pm CEST.It's early to mid-afternoon, which means you're not going to have to sit up at 11 o'clock or whatever or start watching at 11pm for a show that could last two hours."
"It's a more succinct thing that's going to be dropped in the afternoon.If you don't catch it live, you'll be able to find the video even on your local Game Reactor region where all the information will be stored and ready for you to check out and watch.But again, this is an exciting one."
"Donkey Kong Bonanza, they haven't said this out officially, but we are almost certain it's coming from EAD Tokyo, which is the same studio that made Super Mario Odyssey.So a lot of pedigree, a lot of heritage involved with this game.And while it's not a 3D Mario game, it is a 3D Donkey Kong game."
"It seems like it's going to be an absolute barnstormer, so make sure you tune in for the show.It's going to be an exciting one.And as for when Donkey Kong Bonanza actually launches, it's actually a month today.So July 17th, I believe."
"So it's getting closer.So yeah, a lot to look forward to."
