Polestar 4 Revisted - EV Hour

Innovation meets comfort in Polestar's 4 model, an electric vehicle that has coupe-like aerodynamics, SUV spaciousness, and electric era enhancements. We return to the popular and impressive car once more.
"The Danish Spring has come, and with it is a case to celebrate, because Polestar recently sold their car number 10,000 here in Denmark, which is a monumentous achievement, and one which is partly, at the very least, off the back of the success of what is behind me right here, which is the Polestar 4."
"It is, as I've said continuously, the best car that's ever been on EV Hour, and revisiting this time around, it kind of just reinforces that opinion.So what I thought is, let's take it for a drive one more time, see what's what, and see, most importantly, whether or not it holds up to that lofty, lofty judgment that I came up with the last time around."
"So how about we take it for a sprint? Let's go for a drive.Because Polestar actually is trying to actively navigate a pretty tricky and volatile market these past few months, and even the past 12 months, but have come out on the other side rather successful."
"It is through the lens of the Polestar 4 and Polestar 3 that they have built a successful empire, meaning that we will have them around for long, it would seem, and I'm very happy that that is the case.So, now it is finally time to get driving. Let's go."
"Now, all of the gushing things I said in my original video on the Polestar 4 still holds up today.I've driven a lot of good cars since I reviewed this, including the BMW i5 Touring and the very special Mercedes EQS.But, going back to my original review again, I'm still struck by how truly special this car feels."
"Now, I could ramble on about soul and passion and heart and that special X factor which makes cars what they are, but truly it is in the combination of various factors that the Polestar 4 comes into its own.It is both the interior, the exterior, the performance, the steering responsiveness, the comfort of the seats.It is, again, in the layers that it finds its true footing."
"And, I can only come back again to the same conclusion, which is a bit boring, but I would point you back towards my original review from Respect Talk.This is just a special car. It is, and it deserves all the success that it's getting.I think history will be incredibly kind to the design of the Polestar 4, which is also why I think that Polestar chose to use sort of the same design framework for the Polestar 3."
"Now, the door handles automatically pops out, and as we slide inside, we find a pretty, what I think, perfect blend of minimalistic interior design, courtesy of sort of the Nordic tradition, and some actual functional bits and bobs that help you along your journey.So, there are physical buttons here, and there is also a lot of screens."
"Now, it's all very gorgeous, I think, particularly in this electro color.It's light blue in some sort of parts of the day, and other times it kind of wanes out a little bit.It is fantastic to behold from every single angle. Wouldn't you agree?And, frankly, it's also just great to just sit here, quite honestly, because I've driven a lot of EVs over the years now, and, frankly, I always find these interior spaces to be a combination of success stories and failures, which is the case with a lot of different things, even outside of EVs and technology."
"But in terms of the way that cars, and particularly modern EVs, has to integrate modern user interface elements alongside the different size and shape of things that people come to expect and makes them comfortable in a car interior situation, well, this just takes the cake. It really does. I mean, I can take you through it."
"There are a lot of different small touches here, which makes the interior just so welcoming and nice.But you can very much think of it as a combination of two very different user interface sort of aesthetic dimensions.One is that very particular sort of Tesla-ish minimalism, which came to dominate car interior sort of design tradition just like six or seven years ago."
"But it combines that with the warmth of Nordic design traditions to create something which is utterly welcoming and rather unique.So you have the big screen right here.It has become a much better sort of screen-to-body ratio and form factor since the Polestar 2, offering up the Google sort of outline and framework, but with a lot of cool, extra, very easy-to-use Polestar settings alongside it."
"Now, obviously, you also have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but there are small little touches like this atmosphere thing, where you can see the actual temperature, length of day, and diameter of various planets in our solar system.That's fun, and it shouldn't be here, but it is, and it's great."
"This little volume knob down here is incredibly tactile and so easy for a passenger to use and understand.This little display here has a perfect outline of range and battery capacity and really sort of small interface elements, which makes it so easy to use.This little card outline right here, alongside some error messages or whatever it is, is just awesome to be in and see."
"Finally, because, of course, the car having no back window, you get a screen instead of an actual rearview mirror.Now, you can very quickly swap it.See, there's me with my camera right there."
"You can swap it to a regular mirror in case you want to see what's behind you, but this is lovely.It is much broader and gives you much more visibility than your regular rearview mirror, meaning that if you learn to trust it, it'll make you a better and safer driver."
"I know we've already spent some time looking at the interior of the Polestar 4 in my original review, but I felt compelled to reshare this particular experience again because it's just epic. It really is.My contact at Polestar recently said he ordered one of these for himself, and honestly, I just don't earn quite enough to be able to buy one of these cars."
"But, and I've said this before actually, if I had that much, I wouldn't think for a second I would go right into a dealership and I would buy a Polestar 4 because for me, it is the perfect combination of style, of functionality, of Nordic minimalism, and expressionism in the way that it looks and the way that it performs on the road."
"It is the quintessential EV today, and I cannot recommend it enough, and that hasn't changed.So it remains Game Ractor's EV hour car of, well, this year probably as well.See you on the next one.Thanks for watching!"