Audi A6 Avant e-tron - EV Hour

Performance and luxury is the name of the game in this electric car from Audi, which features a high-tech interior, and enough power under the hood to deliver over 430 miles of range on a full battery.
"I recently drove the BMW i5 Touring and the main thing that I was pleased to see was a return to form for the classic estate car because that's what it is an EV estate but now it must do battle against this which can only be considered its main rival the Audi A6 Avant e-tron. It is a little bit more expensive but it's also if you look at it from an exterior perspective a lot more exciting and as a family man myself I can see the appeal of having a fast exciting estate more than ever before. So can this be better than the i5 Touring?I've been driving it for a week when I'm actually recording this and I can say pretty damn close. Welcome to EV hour."
"Conclusion It costs a little bit more than the i5 Touring but makes up for it in some key areas.The 100 kilowatt hour battery can be charged through up to 800 volts for a combined effect of 270 kilowatts. That means a range of 653 kilometers and a charge time from 10 to 80% in 21 minutes. Combine that with effortless light and responsive steering, fantastic build quality and Audi's sense of theatrics and it's quite the package."
"Now the interior of the A6 Avant e-tron is pretty much the same or in large broad strokes the same as the recently released sort of updated interior model framework for the Q6 e-tron which are already reviewed and I found the interior to be the main problem with it because it just felt a little bit stale in a very modern and fast-moving world. So ultimately this does fall somewhat in the same category. We can take a brief look. There is the dedicated partner screen right over here for your passenger which is very nice indeed which gives you access to some prime functions like GPS and radio controls and that kind of stuff. You have big wireless Apple CarPlay here which obviously works very well and that's the same with Android Auto and there is also a built-in UI which works I think fairly well. It's all very responsive and nice. They've obviously ditched the second screen down here which used to be there in older e-tron models and now it's this continuous screen over here which gives me access to a lot of the core functions and information that I'm going to need as I drive along. Furthermore down here we have in very scratch prone piano black the gear, some drive select functions, the start stop button, and this very lovely little volume and skip knob which can be operated by the passenger obviously. Now there is nothing inherently wrong with this. It's all very nice. I mean the one thing that I do have is that I think there are quite too many buttons so there are scratch prone piano black controls here for a lot of different functions such as memory functions for the seats, unlocking and locking, lighting conditions, mirror conditions. There are a lot of buttons on the steering wheel in general. You have stalks both here and here. I do like the cruise control stalk but still it's more buttons and physical functions in a car which is very which has a lot of them. So it does seem to be caught in between putting a lot of functions on the screen and then having the screen be the main point of contact between you and it and then having all of these dedicated buttons for dedicated functions. To me I think it's fine. I don't think it's inherently challenging to operate or bad."
"It's just not very inspired compared to what other brands are doing. I will say that what also makes the BMW the i5 Touring tumble is the exact same problem. It does seem to be a problem that is plaguing the big three German sort of luxury sedan manufacturers. So Mercedes, Audi and BMW.They just can't seem to nail a really modern interior concept. Maybe because they have to appeal to both sort of seasoned buyers and new iPhone users at the same time. But if we take one brief last look here it does ooze quality when it is that you're finally using it. I mean it does really work. There is no getting around it and it is a lovely place to sit."
"So I guess it's a meh on that particular scale. Obviously this car's visual presence the exterior remains its absolute strong suit particularly in this striking colorway. Sure these new mirrors are optional extras. They're actually cameras as you can see and provide a wider and better field of view particularly in challenging lighting conditions than your eyes would have with traditional mirrors. And then there are obviously the red brake calipers and this color. It's all optional extras. But the new matrix LED headlights comes as standard and they make this car look so menacing. I mean just look at it from every single angle. It's so aerodynamic. It's so sleek."
"It must have a really low drag coefficient in general because it slopes so nicely. You don't even notice that it's in a state until you get right into this angle right here and see that it has a larger front end. And then obviously there's the boot which is this car's party piece.I obviously have some camera gear in here. So you have a 502 liter boot right here and obviously when you tuck the back seats down you have a lot more room to play with than you would in any other sort of sporty EV like this. It is fantastic to behold, to stand next to and I think Audi has done something truly wonderful with this outer shell here. It's great. I think low-key that the A6 Avant e-tron is the best car Audi currently makes. It's fast, responsive, handles like a dream, has an aerodynamic hunkered down shape which means better range and it isn't even all that expensive I think."
"It's a fabulous thing and I cannot recommend it enough. I really can't. It's so wonderful for me but also for you people watching that the EV estate has come into its own and having driven the A6 Avant e-tron I can safely say that it is in my book pretty much worth what Audi is asking.So is the BMW i5 Touring in fact. But this really is in a class of its own and despite my feelings about the interior, the exterior, the driving capability, the space, it's fantastic. I wonder how the VW ID.7 performs. I wouldn't know because they won't let me test it but still great time to be alive if you're looking for an estate."