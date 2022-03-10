Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ - EV Hour

This electric car is designed to be a pioneer on the road by offering a range of up to 400 miles, fast charging, thousands of litres of storage, and all on top of a stunning interior.
"Welcome to Gamereactor EV Hour, and I am excited because this is indeed a special occasion.Because what is in front of me right here is a rolling tradition of pushing technological boundaries.It is the EV version of the Mercedes S-Class, a car, a legendary series of cars, that have, for decades, pushed the envelope of what was technologically possible at the time."
"It is through the lens of the S-Class that we've gotten some of the most distinctive features of modern cars that we take for granted today.This is the EQS. More importantly, it is the EQS 450+, and it is incredibly expensive, incredibly exciting, and filled to the brim with stuff that is probably, again, going to be completely normal and standardized in five, six years' time."
"It has been a pipe dream for me to drive one, it took me years to convince Mercedes to let me, and now finally here we are.So let's take it for a spin.It all starts here, in this crazy, audacious cabin, and it has been a focal point of the S-Class and its focus on technology for decades.And that does not change with the EQS."
"Well, it actually kind of exemplifies and amplifies those focuses because that is an inherent part of the EV experience, is technology and the advancement of that.So, let me take you through it.I'm going to press the start button here, and then the car will burst into life, as you can see, and it allows me to show you what is part of the EQS cabin interior experience."
"So, it all starts with this, which is three separate screens hidden behind one big piece of glass, which together combines into a 56-inch canvas that Mercedes calls the Hyperscreen.It is incredible. It really is.It is one of the sharpest screens that I've ever seen, well, period, on any device, and it is as responsive, as lovely to use, as immediate as any UI-based system on a car that I've used today."
"And I've actually made the claim in a lot of my videos that, well, just going straight to wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is my way of doing things, and you can certainly do that, but with Mercedes' MBUX system, you really want to use it because it is incredible.Now, obviously, while we're here, there is all of the things that you would need, but there's also other things, like here in the comfort settings, you can put on massage for both yourself and your co-driver in the seat right here."
"And there's a bunch of other small touches as well, like this fantastic little cubby hole here with really fast-charging USB Type-C mounting points and a lot of functions that are hidden behind dedicated buttons, both on the steering wheel and on the center console.Now, all of these functions, I looked at them and I thought immediately that it would be using that pseudo-touch control nonsense that we've seen on other cars, such as those from Ford, but this is fantastic."
"I mean, as you can see, it's immediate, it's responsive, it works incredibly well, and I have come across no issues in the time that they have taken to test me.Now, obviously, there's a lot of things that we're going to have to showcase in order to let you know how it works, but as a driving experience of turning this circular object in front of me right here, navigating these screens, utilizing the software to get where I need to go, this is an absolutely jaw-dropping experience and by far, by far, the best cabin that I have sat in."
"And that means that it has beaten all the BMWs, all of the Nios and Xpengs, the Teslas, all cars that I've driven in are absolutely cornered by the EQS in terms of offering a luxurious way of going from A to B.This is so much more than that.So, how about we head on back?So, here we are. This is the experience that you get when you are a passenger in the Mercedes EQS, and it is as crazy as it is sitting in the front."
"Now, I should state that a lot of this stuff is optional extras that are available through packs, which can cost the same as a car.So, while it's fantastic, it'll also cost you, but it seems that Mercedes is really designing this car to be for the one percenters."
"And the fact that it is very clear in its intent, I think is actually quite nice.So, let's see what we have here.Well, first and foremost, we have screens for both passengers actually, which can be turned on and you can select your own direct user with its own preferences, like you're logging into a particular device."
"I can see where it is that I'm going here using Mercedes' own system.I can even get to the Apple CarPlay interface and use a whole host of MB-based apps, whether Apple Music, Spotify, full browser, YouTube, and a lot of other things that are just available for me to use right here."
"That is not even the only screen, as there is one mounted in this passenger center console right here, which also lets me do a bunch of things, which is connected to these screens right here if you want to set up one particular user experience, like a movie or something, which is available for both passengers."
"Now, this screen can be adjusted.It can simply just be turned off by a simple button press.And, well, it's just, it's marvelous.It really, really, really is."
"What I will say is that the car is long as a result because it needs all of this space to put in the luxuries that I've described for you here.There is an immense amount of legroom back here.It's like I'm sitting in a Range Rover SUV style."
"But this is a low-riding, slippery, sort of wind tunnel-esque sedan, but you really can't feel it in here.It is that good.I can't figure out, like, the only, the only car that holds a candle to this is the BMW i7, which costs around the same."
"But still, I'd take this over that.And I'd take this over pretty much anything if I could afford it.But then again, pretty much no one can.But if they could, they should buy this."
"And there's more.This car, and I can scarcely believe it, has a WLTP of 815 kilometers.Sure, this is under ideal circumstances, but even if these estimates are a bit off, which they are for every manufacturer under the sun, this is still the Range king in almost all aspects."
"This is combined with a driving sensation which pretty much rivals, if not beats, the BMW i5, which is amongst the best driving experiences I've ever had since starting the series.And you have something that, as a driving machine, is close to, if not wholly unrivaled.Coming back to pricing."
"And it is impossible not to talk about that.I've been driving this for a week, and it's impossible not to love it.As a technical achievement, as an expressive achievement.Because this, while it looks like a suit, a briefcase, something that you would drive to meetings where you would do important business things, it does have character and a voice of its own that I haven't been able to find in other cars like it."
"Sure, it is less expensive than the BMW i7 that I drove about a year ago, but it does exist in a bracket where most people will not be able to afford it.That's just the general hard truth of it.But, again, as something to admire, as something to gawk at, this, to me, is much more impressive than the majority of other EVs that I have driven."
"Would I choose it over this? Over any other?Well, that's hard to say, because I don't have the money.But it is more impressive than the vast majority of other cars on the market, simply because it exists nearly purely to push the envelope of what is possible and expected of EVs today."
"And I don't think praise comes any higher than that.See you on the next one."