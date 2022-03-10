What Goes Into Writing for Games Big and Small? - Morten Brunbjerg Interview at Nordic Game 2025

We caught up with freelance video game writer Morten Brunbjerg to discuss his creative method and how he tackles writing for games across the AAA to indie spectrum.
"Hi, and welcome back to Gamereactor's coverage of this year's Nordic Game.We've moved into a quiet area now, because we are going to have a more in-depth discussion about specifically writing in video games."
"And I'm here with Morten Brunbjerg, who is a Danish games writer, who has worked on a lot of titles.And, yeah, can you start by introducing yourself and some of the games you've worked on?Sure. Thanks for having me."
"Yeah, my name is Morten.I've been in the games business for 14 years as a freelance writer.And I've worked on, I think, 35 or something different titles from big productions to small mobile games and experimental VR and XR productions."
"Yeah, and I think most recently, the production you might know is called Hi-Fi Rush, which is a rhythm, story-driven rhythm game coming out of a Japanese studio called Tango Gameworks."
"Yeah, and so there's a lot...I personally have a lot of questions, because writing for video games, it's not like your usual writing, I can imagine."
"So my first question is, how did you even get started with doing this?I always...I've always known I wanted to be a writer since I was around 17 years old."
"I thought, this is what I should do with my life.And so I think a lot of people who have that dream, they think, I'm supposed to write novels.That's how you do it."
"But you very quickly learn that there's no real business, at least in Denmark, writing novels.Like, there's a handful of people writing novels."
"Like, there's a handful of writers in Denmark who can make a living out of this, because we have such a small country and such a small language, you know, area."
"And I always loved video games, and I knew a few people in the business.So after I've worked for many years on something completely different to make a living, I was an IT guy, but I've always been writing on the side."
"And then I knew a few people in the video game business in Denmark, and I thought, this might make sense.And I got introduced around, and I got my first freelance job."
"It was a couple of days a week for a few months, and I just simply quit my safe job in the IT world and started as a game writer.Stupid decision, really."
"I had two kids under the age of two at that point, and just quitting your safe job and going freelance as a creative person is just really..."
"It's like, it's not a...It's a really stupid decision, really, but it was also wonderful to chase your dream.So that's how I got into the business."
"So I can imagine that each project is very different depending on the game and what specifically they want written.But yeah, how do you work with the studio when writing for a game?How often do you have to sit together and discuss things?So yeah, how is that process?So my favorite part of the job is sitting down with people and discussing things."
"I think games is an extremely collaborative process.And I've also written novels, but that is a very lonely job, and it's all in your head as the writer."
"But in video games, everything is changing all the time, and you just need to communicate with the team every day, if you can, because things change all the time, and you need to rewrite the story and the scripts and everything all the time."
"And that's one of my favorite parts of it.But how I work with it depends very much on what my client needs and at what point in the production I am invited in."
"Sometimes I'm invited in the pre-production where we really iron out the story.And sometimes I'm late in the production where they feel like, oh, we actually need someone to fix some of this."
"We have story and we need someone to fix it before we release because things have changed during production.Yeah, could you maybe come up with a specific example of how you built the story for a game in terms of, do you already at that point think about the gameplay, what kind of scenarios that has to be in the game?Or yeah, how does that work when you start from scratch or like a small premise?I very rarely start from scratch because being a freelancer, I'm hired by a studio and they already know what they want to make."
"They already have an idea for a game.And usually they would have also concrete ideas for the story.So what I would usually do is I would look at what's already there and I really like to work with an overarching theme."
"Like what is this game really about?What is the story going to be about?And is there any way we can marry the storytelling with the mechanics?That's like the holy grail for me."
"If we can make that happen, then it's like that's the best game writing can do.But it's not always we can manage to do this.It's a really, really tough call, really tough task to do this."
"So I would start with a theme and figure out what is the story is about and then I would make the appropriate changes or I will suggest the appropriate changes in the materials that you already have."
"And then we'd work from there.And sometimes that is all I need to do.And then someone else would write the script, maybe someone internal."
"And sometimes I also get my hands very deep into the dialogue and write the actual scripts as well, which I very much enjoy as well still.So here at Nordic Game, you had a talk where you talked about using AI in the writing process, generative AI."
"Yeah, could you briefly summarize what you spoke about?Yeah, I had a talk called AI as co-writer, NDA says no.And I just shared how I use AI and what I use AI for and what I don't use AI for."
"And the problem with being on an NDA, the games business do love their NDAs and everyone's under NDAs.And that means that I can't really share anything of the game I'm working on with an AI because that is like a public, you know, it could potentially be public available or it could be used for training the AI."
"So I also shared some workarounds I do.How can I share some of the things I work on with an AI to get some feedback while keeping it NDA safe?And so that's some of the things I talked about."
"And I use AI very critically, but I use it a lot because I usually sit alone because I work remotely a lot.So I like someone to talk to or someone to give me feedback."
"And while the AI is no replacement for a human being, it gives you someone to talk to.It's like, you know, the rubber ducking of having some, you know, a picture of someone or a rubber duck on your screen and you can talk to that and like, what do you think about this?You know, this starts your own thought process."
"I think that's really the most valuable thing.I get out of AI.And then I scrutinize every output it gives me.And I think 90% of the output I get from an AI does not meet my quality demands."
"So I rewrite it, but it gets me thinking and it gets me thinking critically about my own original pitch as well.Yeah, in terms of working with these larger game productions where you have an NDA and in the terms of Hi-Fi Rush is also developed by a Japanese studio."
"So there's maybe a language barrier and all of these.Yeah, what are some of the challenges when working on these larger productions in terms of the writing process?It depends very much on how they are structured."
"So on Hi-Fi Rush, I work directly with John Johannes, the director and the writer and concept developer of the whole thing.So the line of command was extremely short."
"So it was really a very fun and creative process of just brainstorming with the director and just coming up with fun gags.And if it made us laugh, it just went into the game, right?It's very simple."
"I'm on another project now, which is under NDA.So I can't discuss really anything about it.But I can say that it's such a big company that the line of command is much more complicated."
"And I have no access really to the director.Other than that, I met the person while I was in Japan.We had a talk and so on.But after that, I've not met the director."
"And that complicates things a little bit because of the Japanese way of doing business where there's a line of command, right?And I think they're actually really good at meeting our expectations as Europeans."
"And they're also accepting the way that we communicate.And I will tell people if I think something doesn't work, I'll tell them straight out.And that's not always how you do it in the Japanese business culture."
"And we try to compensate for that.I've sort of explained to them how I usually communicate.And this is not a sign of no respect.So we sort of front-loaded these things."
"I think we understand each other.And we have a very talented translator who translates everything I say if we're in a meeting and translate everything I write when we're communicating and writing."
"And I think we owe these translators a lot of respect because they're not only translating the language, but they're also bridging two cultures.And I've come to a completely new respect of these people after I've been on this project."
"Yeah.You spoke about how you want the theme of the game to resonate in the writing and with the gameplay.But when you're hired in, what kind of materials do you have in terms of marrying the theme to the overall premise?Do they provide you with a synopsis, a script?Do you view the gameplay?How much do you have to work with?And I know it, of course, depends on the project, but what are usually made available for you?I mean, you already gave the answer."
"There is no specific answer to this because sometimes the game will be half done or more or less done, and sometimes there will be nothing I can see, not even a sketch of characters or anything."
"So it's very different.But I think what I'm looking for at the beginning is always what kind of mechanics are we working with, what genre is the game, and what type of story are you looking to tell."
"And then I try to look for, like, where can I find these nuggets of gold here and there where, all right, that could be a thematic thing, that could be a thematic thing."
"So let's say we are writing an adventure game, a classic adventure game where you need to solve puzzles.All right, I need to get into the bakery so I can get a croissant, so I can give it to this guy, so I can get the key, so I can, you know, that kind of thing."
"So I would look at something like that.I would say, okay, this sounds like we need a theme where it's not about the destination, it's about the journey, for instance, right?Because, yes, when you reach the goal and you get the key and you get inside, and that's fine, you've solved the puzzle, but you need to enjoy the, you know, the whole journey of getting there."
"So we would make a story that fits something like that where the main character has, you know, needs to learn to enjoy life instead of always having a tunnel vision of a goal, right?Well, it was very interesting to hear about your thoughts about the writing process and getting a bit of insight into this part of gaming that is maybe not as often discussed."
"So thanks for taking the time to speak with us.Yeah, sure, no problem."