GRTV News - Red Dead Redemption actor teases big reveal for this week

Could it be the Switch 2 version confirmed?
"We always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today, we are talking some big Red Dead Redemption news. A big tease from actor Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston in Red Dead Redemption 1 and Red Dead Redemption 2, who has said that he cannot wait to share something exciting with us this week. So, last week, Rob Wiethoff was streaming, he's currently playing through the entirety of Red Dead Redemption 1, and he was talking about how there's an exciting reveal that would have been at that point in time for next week. He didn't exactly say what the reveal was, as obviously he couldn't do anything but tease it, but he did say that he was very excited about it and it was all that he could think about as he was playing Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Redemption 1, sorry, on stream."
"There is currently a report that was first brought to you by our good selves at Gamereactor that was saying that basically there's going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Red Dead Redemption 2 on the way this year. There was also corroborated by NateTheHate, a well-known leaker, who said that not only is a Red Dead Redemption 2 version coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, there's an next-gen update or a current-gen update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X slash S as well. We don't yet have official confirmations from Rockstar on either of those things, but it's possible that those could be the exciting things that Rob Wiethoff is talking about. It would be very weird if it was anything that I've seen floating around the internet, things like a Red Dead Redemption 3 reveal or something like that, considering that at the minute a lot of the hype is on Grand Theft Auto 6 and its upcoming release next year. However, there's still a lot of things that it could be. We're not entirely sure what it could be, but some people believe that Rob Wiethoff might not even have been told about something like a Red Dead Redemption 2 release on the Nintendo Switch 2 or a next-gen update. However, it does seem like something that he might be in the know about, considering he's an actor for the game. There's wild theories, there's a lot of speculation on this. We don't really know anything fully at the minute apart from the fact that, as we say, we're pretty sure that it is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, so it's likely going to be that if we had to pick absolutely anything for this tease to be. But feel free to speculate, there's nothing been officially confirmed, but it will be confirmed by this Friday it seems. Red Dead Redemption 2, of course, being one of the best-selling games of all time, it's highly unlikely that Rockstar would leave it entirely without going to another platform if they could sell it on there."
"The original Nintendo Switch was never going to run Red Dead Redemption 2, but the Nintendo Switch 2, considering it seems to have a power level of around an Xbox Series S or a PS4, depending on who you ask, could definitely run that game. How well it'll run, we'll only be able to tell in time when it is officially confirmed for it. What do you think Rob Wiethoff could be teasing? What do you hope he might be teasing? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."