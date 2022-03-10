GRTV News - The Witcher 4 said to be targeting 60 FPS on consoles

Including Xbox Series S.
Today we're going to be talking a little bit about The Witcher 4.Mainly because recently CD Projekt Red did a little bit of an interview with Digital Foundry to talk about what the sort of performance is that they're going to be aiming for with this upcoming title.
"And despite the fact that we're expecting The Witcher 4 to come out in probably two, maybe even three years at this point, the developers at CD Projekt Red are still aiming for 60 frames per second performance on current gen consoles.Now for Xbox Series X and PS5, that seems like a given, but that also does include the Xbox Series S.So let's take a look at what's happening."
"The Witcher 4 goes console first, 60fps is the goal.In a recent interview with Digital Foundry, the developers outline a console first approach focused on performance and polish.So The Witcher 4 will follow a console first strategy with a target of 60fps.This was revealed by the developers in an interview with Digital Foundry, where they also mentioned that even the less powerful Series S model is expected to run The Witcher 4 at a stable 60 frames per second."
"Though it will be extremely challenging.This also means that a major focus will be placed on optimising the game across different platforms.The technical work involved is extensive, requiring careful prioritisation of the code-based structure, rendering optimisations and testing in a wide variety of environments."
"So while the Series S poses the toughest challenge, the ambition is clear.A stable and slick experience across all consoles, CD Projekt Red wants to avoid repeating the mistakes made with Cyberpunk 2077 and is aiming for a polished launch experience.Speaking to Digital Foundry, the team said, I will say that 60fps will definitely be extremely challenging on the Series S."
"Let's just say that this is something that we need to figure out.Do you think CDPR will pull it off?And which console are you planning to play The Witcher 4 on?So, 60fps again on Xbox Series X and PS5 is pretty much a given, especially PS5 Pro."
"They've said that they're aiming for 60fps for the Series S, so I would assume that it's probably in the sort of lowest stress environments, it would probably target and hit that 60fps, but maybe elsewhere it might drop down a little bit.The interesting thing is though, is if they're aiming for that level of performance on Series S, does that mean that we could potentially see The Witcher 4 arrive on the Nintendo Switch too?Because a lot of people are saying that the performance level of the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't actually in line with a PS4 and an Xbox One, like many sort of rumours beforehand were stating."
"They say that it's actually more akin and more aligned with the Xbox Series S.So if that's the level of performance they're aiming to hit with Xbox's current sort of weaker console, does that mean that we can expect the game to eventually make its arrival on Nintendo Switch 2 perhaps in the future?It's a big question, and obviously we hear a lot about these things that CD Projekt Red is aiming for right now, but again, The Witcher 4 is years away."
"It was only announced officially at the Game Awards last year, and that was a cinematic trailer, and what we've seen recently with the Unreal Engine 5 stuff isn't actually The Witcher 4 either, it's a tech demo.So it's definitely not coming out this year, it's highly unlikely to come out next year I would say."
"I would say that the very earliest we're going to be getting it is 2027, of which then we are right on the cusp I would say as well of the Xbox, whatever they want to call it, the next Xbox, and then obviously the PlayStation 6 as well.So it'll be interesting to see what happens with this game in the near future."
"But as we know more, be sure to keep posting updates, so stay tuned for that, and otherwise, thank you all for watching today's episode.I will see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."