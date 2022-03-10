dbrand Nintendo Switch 2 Killswitch Case (Quick Look) - Protective. Powerful.

This case is designed to protect your successor system all while maintaining its versatility and useability, including still enabling you to remove and reattach Joy-Cons 2.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken a look at a lot of dbrand stuff over the past couple of years and we've pretty much only had gushing things to say about the way they do business, the products that they launch, and the way they go about marketing them and presenting them to consumers."
"Be that a vinyl skin for your phone, a real leather skin for your laptop, or even the more ambitious hardware projects such as their grip cases and what not, we've always come to the conclusion that they really know what they're doing at dbrand.And the brand new Kill Switch for the Nintendo Switch 2, which recently launched, well that is the most ambitious thing I've ever seen the company attempt and luckily it is absolutely a stellar effort all round."
"So what is the Kill Switch for the Nintendo Switch 2?Well we've actually covered Kill Switches before, which is essentially just a cover, a case, a protective case for a handheld console.They've made it for the ROG Ally, the ROG Ally X, the Steam Deck, Steam Deck OLED, and the original Switch, and they've now launched one for the Switch 2."
"But there is an extra challenge with the Switch 2 and the Switch in general, because for one, the controllers have to detach, that's the nature of Joy-Cons, and it also has to be placed within a dock in order to function properly, to be the switch between handheld and stationary gaming."
"So how did dbrand go about that?Well first and foremost, this is the full protection that the Kill Switch for the Switch 2 offers.Now that means that there is a case around it and alongside this protective cover right here, which is held in place with this little strap almost."
"It feels incredibly rugged, and all you have to do is just pull this right here, then, and you can remove the cover itself like this, and inside, this here can hold your games if that's what you want.That means that you can store small cartridges here like you would in like a zipper-protected case."
"So there's all the benefits of that, but it's just ready to go once you put this down.Here is the Nintendo Switch 2.As you can see, there is a raised edge all around, and it's the same really rugged, grippy plastic or rubber material that they've used on other Kill Switch models in the past, and it feels fantastic."
"It also adds a lot of depth to these grips, meaning for people with large hands, it becomes incredibly more comfortable over long stretches of time.Now as I said, one of the things about the Switch in general is that they have to detach, but so does the Kill Switch, meaning that there is full design and functionality preserved here, and it kind of looks like it was almost meant to be there."
"It's so incredibly natural and organic, the way that this entire thing feels.Now obviously, there are cutouts around the speakers, around the vents for cooling, around the buttons, and I actually haven't put mine on, but there is even a dedicated strip here to protect the stand if you want some, you know, tabletop gaming laid out."
"Now that was one of the problems, you know, the fact that the controllers will have to detach, but what about dock compatibility?I took this out of the box and I was immediately puzzled because there is a USB Type-C port down here, but is this meant to be a replacement for the dock?If it's a replacement for the dock, why is there a USB Type-C port there?Are you supposed to..."
"And then I opened the brief that they sent over and it was actually me.I was about to write to them to say, how does this work?But it's so incredibly simple.Let's say that you have a session with some friends or you just want to play on the big screen TV."
"You don't want to expose the screen to the elements.Well, you just want, you know, a nice sort of experience to go with it.So you don't want to remove your kill switch.Well, you don't need to."
"Put this down and then you place this in here.And the good thing is that this is dock compatible, meaning that you lower this into your original switch dock and then this basically is a little port out front.So this is inside the dock and then you just place this within."
"So it's a nice little stand.It works with the dock and it works with the dock without removing the kill switch.All of this, by the way, this thing that's included in the packaging, which starts at just $59.99."
"Sure, there are tiers after that and you can get a skin, as always, to fit on your kill switch.But still, that's an incredible value for money.And by far, because we have some videos going out of what Belkin offers and what Trust offers, this is by far the better option that I've seen."
"It's also at a premium price, but to me, this is a steal.All of this.It's such a complete protection plan for your switch too.And if you get that alongside a prism screen protector, which we added here using their new sort of prism adding."
"We've also shown that on in some smartphone videos of dbrand's new prism series, which just adds a whole new layer of user friendliness when applying these screen protectors.So it's on right here and it's just been solid as a rock.But this, the kill switch with a switch too, is by far, I think dbrand's most ambitious product and proves how good they are at sort of figuring out how people use devices like this."
"All right.That's more on dbrand.Stay tuned to Game Rector.Bye."