Street Fighter 6 - Nintendo Switch 2 4K HDR Gameplay: Full Mai Arcade Mode Run

Here's a full arcade run with Mai on the impressive port by Capcom on the new console. On CPU Level 5 we fight our way through Juri, Luke, the Bonus Truck, Ken, and finally the always tough E.Honda. Will she finally find the Pao Pao Café or something similar? Check it out on 2160p with shiny HDR on Gamereactor.