GRTV News - Silent Hill is being remade by Bloober Team

The project is in production for Konami.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Bloober Team and a little bit about Konami because the pair, the duo, you know the publisher and developer partnership that led to the Silent Hill 2 remake are teaming up once again. Now we've known that this is going to be coming, they announced that they were going to continue their sort of collaboration in the future. As for what that was going to look like though they were never particularly clear about it but now they have been. It happened yesterday at Konami's press start showcase where it was revealed that another remake is in the works and this one is going to be for the original Silent Hill. So technically they're going backwards on themselves a little bit. But anyway let's have a look."
"Silent Hill remake announced by Konami and Bloober Team, the Polish team will also remake the 1999 original. So Silent Hill fans spent years asking Konami for new games in the series and now there are so many it's hard to track them all. After Silent Hill 2 remake released last year to critical acclaim a new entry is launching next September known as Silent Hill F and now we know that Bloober Team developers, Bloober Team the developers of the Silent Hill 2 remake will do the same for the very first game. The announcement was made by Konami during the Konami press start live stream."
"They only showed a logo confirming that Bloober Team is making the game now in development. No release date yet but we should be patient as development must have started recently after Silent Hill 2 came out. And again this is this is the Japanese one here from the Silent Hill Japan one and again I'm not gonna I'll just quickly skim through the teaser it doesn't really show a whole lot that's all we really get from it Silent Hill in development. Despite fears the Bloober Team wasn't to put it mildly good enough for a franchise like this the game got great reviews and became the fastest selling entry in the series effectively doing what Konami wanted a Resident Evil 2 remake moment for the franchise. We will stay tuned for more news but before that Silent Hill F a brand new title launches in September on PS5 Xbox Series X and S and PC. So it's a pretty good time to be a horror fan really. Later this year we have obviously Silent Hill F at the end of September Cronus or Cronus the New Dawn which is a Bloober Team game is coming out sometime later this year we don't have a firm release date we just know it's coming in the autumn. Early 2026 Resident Evil Requiem the ninth mainline installment in the series eventually another Bloober Team game this one Silent Hill remake. There's a variety of other things as well to add to that including Earl. I'm trying to think of another one I mean you could probably chuck Die and Light the Beast in there a little bit it's kind of horror vibey but anyway lots of good horror stuff coming out and the good news is that if you enjoy the Silent Hill stuff there's plenty coming out and not just Silent Hill F but also a full remake which we were expecting to be of the same quality as Silent Hill 2 so lots to be excited about. Again as we know more about this so be sure to keep you posted there's no real official information about this I didn't even say platforms what the game's coming to although it's probably a reasonable guess that it's coming to PC and PlayStation 5 again at the very least assuming that it comes out this generation who knows but as we know more about it we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated and otherwise that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News so I'll see you after the weekend on Monday take care everyone"