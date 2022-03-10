GRTV News - What led to Dragon Age: The Veilguard disappointing?

A new report sheds light on the behind-the-scenes drama at BioWare.
"So, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking Dragon Age The Veil Guard once again, the 2024 release that didn't quite meet fan expectations, it certainly didn't meet EA's expectations as they wanted it to reach about 3 million players and by the time of January this year it reached about 1.5 million."
"So a lot of questions have been asked about what exactly went wrong with Dragon Age The Veil Guard.Obviously you have one point of the internet being like, well it's clearly because they decided to be woke and then you have other points of the internet sort of picking out why the game didn't feel like a true Dragon Age successor to them."
"And then now we have the Bloomberg report from Jason Schreier who has interviewed dozens of people working at Bioware currently or former employees of Bioware who have said why it sort of went wrong and there are many reasons for this, like there's many reasons for any game going a bit awry but most of it seems to boil down to a live service focus from EA around the time that it was being formalised, then pivoting back to a single player content, a lot of people leaving the studio and essentially flops leading to there being higher expectations than ever on this game."
"Because it's worth remembering that before this Bioware released Mass Effect Andromeda and then Anthem which were both games that were pretty much heavily disliked by everyone who played them.Mass Effect Andromeda maybe has built a bit more of a likeability over time but Anthem is definitely one of those games that people really don't want to remember."
"So back in 2017, Dragon Age The Veil Guard was being theorised under the codename Joplin and essentially EA at that time really, really wanted a live service game.They saw the success of Overwatch, of Destiny, they were working on Anthem as well and they thought well why don't we make the next Dragon Age multiplayer too."
"At this point Mike Laidlaw decided to leave and resign from the studio because he didn't agree with this decision, Mark Darrah the franchise head also left later down the line as well as Casey Hudson.So in 2020 as well, this idea that people had been working on for years was scrapped."
"The game had been entirely designed to be all action, all focus on making sure that missions can be replayable, that main characters don't die or get lost or anything like that because they'll need to be around for the next mission and for the next expansion and for this constant live service content churn out."
"However then it was flipped as a new creative director came in back to single player.The problem was that they couldn't go back to square one and instead had to use the multiplayer live service bones of Dragon Age The Veil Guard to make the single player game that we saw today which meant a lot of last minute decisions were made, there wasn't enough time to put the effort into making meaningful player choices, there wasn't enough time to make the game anything more than the action that we see in the main game today and this essentially left Dragon Age The Veil Guard as a bit of a mix of two massively different genres."
"You had the live service action here and you had the RPG on the other end and Dragon Age The Veil Guard is somewhere in the middle.We kind of did suspect this at certain points because it definitely seems from people playing it who've played Dragon Age games before that Dragon Age The Veil Guard feels like a game that somehow despite being 10 years after the most recent release of a Dragon Age game feels rushed in a way and yet often it's quite difficult to pinpoint an entire blame here and it is difficult to pinpoint a blame but it does seem like this live service decision was one that really really made Dragon Age The Veil Guard suffer but also at the same time there were boiling tensions within Bioware as a studio over the fact that Mass Effect was getting preferential treatment and now it's sort of ended up with a worst case scenario where there's even more hopes on the next Mass Effect game but there's even less people to do it as after the Dragon Age flop there was layoffs at Bioware from EA."
