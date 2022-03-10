GRTV World News - United States begins partial withdrawal of personnel from Middle East

Washington responds to escalating regional tensions as nuclear negotiations with Iran stall.
12-06-2025. Óscar Ontañón Docal. Gamereactor.
"Today is June 12, 2025 and we are bringing you the latest news on the United States and Iran, more specifically the following headline.United States begins partial withdrawal of personnel from Middle East."
"Washington responds to escalating regional tensions as nuclear negotiations with Iran stall.This is the latest news on the United States and Iran.The United States has begun pulling some government staff and military dependents from several Middle Eastern nations."
"Citing growing instability in the region, United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens, Trump told reporters."
"We've been given notice to move out.When asked about a nuclear deal with Iran, he said, They can't have a nuclear weapon, very simple, they can't have a nuclear weapon.This follows concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and reports of Israeli preparations for potential strikes."
"Though embassies remain operational, the State Department has updated its global travel advisory, authorizing voluntary departures from key locations."